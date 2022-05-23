Fan-Favorite Amy Rosado Announces Entry for Miss Florida USA Beauty Pageant

Delray Beach, FL May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Amy Rosado, a fan-favorite within past local pageant events, has announced her entry for the Miss Florida USA beauty pageant. Currently, Rosado holds the title of Miss Central Delray Beach USA and now plans to work her way up in the pageant world after her recent win. If Rosado wins the title of Miss Florida USA, she will receive a chance to run for Miss USA and, eventually, Miss Universe. Miss Florida has never achieved a Miss USA crown before, so if Rosado goes the distance, she would be the first competitor from her state to earn the title. Her charming personality, unforgettable looks, and ambitious way of life have already led her to acquire prestigious ranks in fashion competitions around the world.



Rosado’s passion and ambition as a mental health advocate in her community have captured the hearts of many. In the past, she has given motivational speeches at Florida Atlantic University Honors College and Palm Beach State Honors college to talk about her own struggles with mental health and she overcame them. Not only is she an active community member, but Rosado also has made great strides in the world of catwalks, placing as a finalist in beauty pageants and competitions worldwide. Last March, she was the cover girl of the international magazine Vogue Europe. So far, she has been featured on over twenty world-renowned magazine covers. She is also the first Dominican woman to earn the title of Miss WBFF Bikini Diva International. In addition to her experience as a model and pageant competitor, Rosado is a talented musician who released the hit single “CNTRL” under the artist name DJ Curvy.



“I’m so excited about this opportunity to compete to be Miss Florida USA. It was an honor to be crowned Miss Central Delray Beach USA, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support from my community,” said Amy Rosado. “As a five-foot-two-inch Dominican woman, it was difficult at first to find my place in an industry loaded with impossible beauty standards. However, by believing in myself and refusing to compromise my values, I have achieved successes greater than my wildest dreams. I will continue to use my platform as a leader to speak out about important issues surrounding mental health while advocating to create safe spaces for neurodivergent communities in the Dominican Republic.”



Rosado’s title of Miss Central Delray Beach USA has qualified her to compete in the Miss Florida USA Competition. Florida is one of the most competitive states when it comes to the Miss USA beauty pageant. Rosado will compete against 77 other candidates in order to win this year’s title. The Miss Florida USA Competition will take place from May 27 to May 29, 2022, on stage at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Tickets for both nights of competition are available for sale online and at the event box office.



To learn more about Amy Rosado, go to www.amyrosado.com or instagram.com/theamyrosado.

