Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Learning Specialist Debby Cappadona

Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona.

Concord, CA May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sam Clar Office Furniture Inc., a Northern California contract furniture dealer, today, announced that Debby Cappadona has joined Sam Clar as an Education Environment Specialist, focusing on the education sector. Debby will cover the Northern California market.



"Debby Cappadona brings a solid 20-year track record in contract furniture to Sam Clar, and her focus over the past 7 years in the education sector is a fantastic addition to our growing education team," said John Schwartz, president and CEO of Sam Clar. Ms. Cappadona added, "I am thrilled to be joining the dedicated team of professionals at Sam Clar and to help contribute to the success of our clients by providing engaging spaces for their learners and community members."



About Sam Clar

Sam Clar Office Furniture is a full-service contract furniture dealership, operating in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1939. Our clients include start-ups to Fortune 500 organizations, regional and local government agencies, non-profit organizations, and the education sector. We provide a comprehensive bundle of services, including space planning and technical design, procurement and ongoing furniture management services, and complete project and installation management. For more information, please visit www.samclar.com.

