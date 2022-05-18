Vesalio Announces Oversubscribed Class A Financing

Nashville, TN May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vesalio, an emerging leader in improving outcomes in patients with vascular occlusion, is proud to announce it has oversubscribed its Class A financing round. Solas BioVentures led the investment with participation by new and existing investors, including the recent addition of Orlando Health Ventures.
With an expanding customer base established in Europe, Vesalio will use this funding to enter the U.S. market by executing FDA clearances, adding key personnel, developing support infrastructure, expanding its product portfolio, and completing its cardiology clinical study.
“This financing round advances Vesalio’s mission to improve outcomes in patients suffering a stroke and other conditions created by blood clots,” said Mike Kujak, Vesalio Board Chairman. “As the medical field continues to evolve in treating vascular occlusion, physicians are seeking a device that effectively removes all types of blood clots to improve patient outcomes by reducing the time it takes to restore blood flow. This oversubscribed round of funding allows us to complete the development and introduction of new technology and accelerate the market growth of Vesalio’s proprietary platforms.”
Vesalio is also pleased to announce a new addition to its board of directors: Bobby Helmedag, the managing director of Orlando Health Ventures. “We are excited to be Vesalio investors,” expressed Mr. Helmedag. “Their NeVa and enVast platforms have shown extremely promising results, and we look forward to supporting them as they scale global markets and enter the U.S. market. And importantly, CEO Steve Rybka has assembled a top-notch team prepared to drive market penetration through Vesalio’s next wave of growth.”
About Vesalio
Founded in 2013, Vesalio is a privately-held medical device company focused on advancing patient care in vascular occlusion by providing physicians with superior technology designed to improve clinical outcomes. Vesalio’s proprietary NeVa™ platform is designed to consistently achieve first-pass recanalization in acute ischemic stroke by effectively removing all types of neurovascular clots from a patient’s anatomy. For more information, visit vesalio.com.
About Solas BioVentures
Solas BioVentures is a venture capital firm that invests exclusively in the life science industry, focusing on early and development stage Biotech and MedTech companies advancing impactful, disruptive technologies. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, its coverage is global. For more information, visit solasbio.com.
About Orlando Health Ventures
Orlando Health Ventures is the venture arm of Orlando Health, a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $8 billion of assets under management that serves the southeastern United States and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Orlando Health is a 3,200-bed system that includes: 10 award-winning hospitals, 9 hospital-based ERs, 7 freestanding emergency rooms, rehabilitation services, cancer and heart institutes, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, physician offices for adults and pediatrics, skilled nursing facilities, an in-patient behavioral health facility, home healthcare services in partnership with LHC Group, and urgent care centers in partnership with FastMed Urgent Care. More than 4,200 physicians representing more than 100 medical specialties and subspecialties have privileges across the Orlando Health system, which employs more than 23,000 team members.
Contact Information:
Vesalio
William von Brendel
858-335-5790
Contact via Email
www.vesalio.com
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/861618
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.