First UK Clinical Trial of Argus Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gastrointestinal Software Begins

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Trial has gone live with innovative pilot.

Schenectady, NY May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EndoSoft, an innovative healthcare information technology and software development company, today announced the launch of the first pilot of Argus® gastrointestinal (GI) artificial intelligence (AI) software in the United Kingdom. Dr. Neeraj Prasad of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will lead the implementation at Leigh Infirmary in Wigan, England.



Dr. Prasad, MB ChB, MRCP, MSc is a Consultant Gastroenterologist and Endoscopy Lead for the NHS Trust and is also an accredited screening colonoscopist for the National Bowel Cancer Screening Programme. Dr. Prasad provides advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy with particular expertise in complex polypectomy. He also has subspecialty interests in inflammatory bowel disease, coeliac disease and the management of Clostridioides difficile infection.



“We are very excited to be at the forefront of AI in gastroenterology in the United Kingdom,” said Dr. Prasad. “From what we have seen, Artificial Intelligence will enhance our ability to detect and size polyps during a procedure. We expect to find increased polyp detection rate (PDR), increased adenoma detection rate (ADR) as well as an increase in precision measurement of polyps and an improvement in determining suitable screening intervals.”



The clinical evaluation, which began on May 9, 2022, will compare Argus® to non-AI driven endoscopy in the same NHS Trust and will contain three parts 1) an evaluation of Adenoma Detection Rate (ADR) 2) assessment of precision polyp measurement 3) review of surveillance recall times.



Rakesh Madan, president, and CEO of EndoSoft said, “We developed Argus technology with physicians across the globe in mind. Argus has been used widely by physicians in the United States and we are excited to have Dr. Prasad begin to trial it in the United Kingdom. We know the benefits to UK physicians and patients will be easily demonstrated. Argus is truly the future of AI for GI in the UK, the US and abroad.”



About Argus®

As pioneering gastrointestinal (GI) artificial intelligence (AI) software, Argus® clinical decision support software not only detects polyps at a much higher rate (up to 19% ADR in a recent trial) than without using AI. Argus also quickly and easily sizes polyps enabling gastroenterologists to measure polyps more precisely. With this patented polyp detection and sizing, Argus leads the next generation of AI for GI software systems. By incorporating the latest improvements in AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Argus pushes the outer limits of AI technology for GI.



Argus® integrates with all Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, endoscopes, and video processors. Argus® aids in the detection and sizing of polyps within the GI tract using Computer Aided Detection (CADe) and Computer Aided Polyp Sizing CAPs®. Argus® assists clinicians with the detection of polyps and other luminal abnormalities. Argus® utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and deep machine learning all while capturing images simultaneously, in real time.



About EndoSoft®

EndoSoft is an innovative healthcare information technology and software development company that enables clinicians to continually focus on improving patient care. EndoSoft’s platforms, Argus® AI, EndoVault®, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Electronic Nursing Record (ENR), and other various Multispecialty modules all focus on one task, enabling clinicians and administrators to provide streamlined documentation. With extraordinary patient care in mind, EndoSoft’s custom-made software programs continue to improve provider and ultimately the patient experience.



EndoSoft® offers Gastrointestinal Endoscopy software including one click JAG audits and NED data. EndoSoft® also offers a multitude of specialties to meet the clinician needs such as ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Urology. Other software applications available are Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, Reprocessing, Inventory Management and Medical order vetting (Approvan®) modules.



EndoVault® is the most advanced Electronic Health Record on the market today, boasting the most complete Inpatient and Outpatient multi-specialty Health IT Certified EHR by the Office of National Coordination.

