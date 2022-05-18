La Roca FC Expands Association with RSL

La Roca Futbol Club increases frequency of events and interactions with Real Salt Lake

South Weber, UT May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- La Roca FC is thrilled to announce its expanded relationship with Real Salt Lake for the 2022/2023 season. La Roca FC will be increasing the scope of interactions with RSL for the coming year, building upon the 17-year relationship with the Major League Soccer organization.



Since inception in 2005, La Roca FC has developed and executed The La Roca Way curriculum which has included RSL as an integral part of the player’s path to playing at the professional levels. La Roca FC’s founder and technical director, Adolfo Ovalle, said, "We are so thrilled and very grateful to expand our relationship with Real Salt Lake. We have always appreciated our close association with this wonderful soccer franchise and have always supported them from day one. Much of that support included sending our top players to their academy where many of them realized their dream of playing professionally for Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs. We are excited to see where this next step takes us and how we can further grow from here to provide additional opportunities for our La Roca FC players."



Based along the Wasatch Front, La Roca FC has taken advantage of its close proximity to Utah’s only Major League Soccer team, which allows all players exposure and access to the highest level of soccer in the state. To date, La Roca FC has sent approximately forty players to the RSL Academy, and ten players have signed professional contracts with the organization. Those players include:



1. Maikon Orellana, (Birth year:1993) Real Monarchs

2. Kyle Coffee, (Birth year: 1995) Real Monarchs

3. Sebastian Saucedo, (Birth year:1997) Real Salt Lake

4. Adolfo “Fito” Ovalle, (Birth year:1997) Real Salt Lake

5. Danny Acosta, (Birth year:1997) Real Salt Lake

6. Jordan Pena, (Birth year: 2000) Real Monarchs

7. Julian Vasquez, (Birth year:2001) Real Salt Lake

8. Bode Davis, (Birth year: 2002) Real Salt Lake

9. Christian Nydegger, (Birth year: 2003) Real Monarchs

10. Jeff Dewsnup, (Birth year: 2004) Real Salt Lake



One of the most successful events throughout the year is the club’s annual La Roca FC night during a Real Salt Lake or Real Monarchs game. Not only does this support the local professional teams in added attendance and interest, but it also builds club and team unity for La Roca FC players. Moving forward into the upcoming youth season, La Roca FC is making available a Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs game ticket for every player registered after tryouts. In July, La Roca Cup will include the presence of professional players and the mascot, culminating with a Monarchs game on July 16.



La Roca FC is excited about the additional plans slated with Real Salt Lake peppered throughout the upcoming year, such as: six months of indoor training in the Zions Bank Training Center, hosting of major events like college night, senior night and/or coaches’ appreciation at Rio Tinto, hosting the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) events, coaching education opportunities, speaker engagements, continued support for the refugee program, providing volunteer help and promotion of RSL’s summer camps, and most importantly, continuing to feed players to the RSL Academy and the Club’s player development pipeline.



“Everyone at RSL has been so fantastic to work with,” says Heidi Wheelwright, La Roca FC Director of Operations. “They have repeatedly asked us for our wish list, and they continue to deliver. We are so grateful for the relationship we’ve built over the years and want to do everything in our power to continue to support them. Our coaches and players are thrilled we have them in our backyard and are excited about the additional opportunities we have lined up.”



About La Roca FC

La Roca Futbol Club was established in 2005 to provide a quality competitive youth soccer program in Utah and has grown to become the most successful club in the state with more State Cup Championship titles than any other club in the state. La Roca FC trains serious youth soccer players who desire an opportunity to develop and showcase his/her skills to the fullest potential. To date, La Roca has produced 20 professional players both domestically and internationally. La Roca FC offers players a chance to play at the highest level of state competition and compete in various regional and national tournaments and leagues. La Roca is a 501(c)(3) corporation under the direction of its Board of Directors.



For more information, visit https://larocafc.com or contact Heidi Wheelwright at the La Roca FC office at 801-825-6040.

