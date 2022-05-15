QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

After Two Years Cancelled, What is It About Burning Man That Brings People Back? Why Are so Many Lives Changed at the Event? What is It Like to Actually be There?

by PR.com
May 15, 2022 10:19 AM | 1 min read

Gerlach, NV May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What is Burning Man? How and why are people changed by attending? What is it that brings them back again and again? Written during the COVID-19 lockdown, this republished book gives the reader a unique insight to actually be on playa, at the event, in the madness and dust.

Book Details

· Into the Dust – The Virgin – A Burning Man Story
· By Jack Lyons, published May 2022, April 2021
· Paperback $19.95 available: Amazon ISBN 979-8985945720
· Ebook, $2.99 available: Amazon ISBN 979-8-9859457-2-0
· Audiobook available: Authors Direct $11, Amazon $varies
· ASIIN: B09JQGLD9S
· Page count: 352
· Genre/subgenre: general fiction, female friendship, new age, festival

Author Biography

Jack Lyons grew up in 70s and 80s America, reading books and dreaming about awaiting adventures. After more than 20 years spent working and traveling the planet, Burning Man was a life-changing experience unlike any other. With Burning Man cancelled for two years, a determination to share the adventure with other people inspired him to share the insight and splendor in an entertaining story form.

Author Jack Lyons says, "There is a different life out there, and I am going to find and share it."

Contact Details

Jack Lyons
JackLyonsAuthor@Gmail.com
757-573-1286
JackLyonsAuthor.com
https://www.facebook.com/jack.lyons.39566

Contact Information:
Jack Lyons Author, LLC
Jack Lyons
757-573-1286
Contact via Email
jacklyonsauthor.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/861392

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Arts & EntertainmentlifestyleNewsPress Releases