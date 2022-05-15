After Two Years Cancelled, What is It About Burning Man That Brings People Back? Why Are so Many Lives Changed at the Event? What is It Like to Actually be There?

Gerlach, NV May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What is Burning Man? How and why are people changed by attending? What is it that brings them back again and again? Written during the COVID-19 lockdown, this republished book gives the reader a unique insight to actually be on playa, at the event, in the madness and dust.



Book Details



· Into the Dust – The Virgin – A Burning Man Story

· By Jack Lyons, published May 2022, April 2021

· Paperback $19.95 available: Amazon ISBN 979-8985945720

· Ebook, $2.99 available: Amazon ISBN 979-8-9859457-2-0

· Audiobook available: Authors Direct $11, Amazon $varies

· ASIIN: B09JQGLD9S

· Page count: 352

· Genre/subgenre: general fiction, female friendship, new age, festival



Author Biography



Jack Lyons grew up in 70s and 80s America, reading books and dreaming about awaiting adventures. After more than 20 years spent working and traveling the planet, Burning Man was a life-changing experience unlike any other. With Burning Man cancelled for two years, a determination to share the adventure with other people inspired him to share the insight and splendor in an entertaining story form.



Author Jack Lyons says, "There is a different life out there, and I am going to find and share it."



Contact Details



Jack Lyons

JackLyonsAuthor@Gmail.com

757-573-1286

JackLyonsAuthor.com

https://www.facebook.com/jack.lyons.39566

