American Association of Community Colleges Elects Southwest Tennessee Community College President Tracy D. Hall to National Board of Directors

Memphis, TN May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has elected Southwest Tennessee Community College President Tracy D. Hall to its board of directors to represent the National Council on Black American Affairs (NCBAA). Dr. Hall will serve a three-year term, effective July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2025.



AACC serves as the primary advocacy organization for community colleges across the nation. The Board consists of 32-members, six of which are representatives of affiliated councils. Two affiliated council representatives are elected annually. As an affiliated council of the AACC, the NCBAA assists African American staff and students at community colleges to achieve success in attaining educational and employment goals.



“I am honored to be selected to represent the National Council on Black American Affairs as a member of the AACC board of directors and look forward to serving the board as a champion for college access and success for African Americans and other underserved populations," Southwest Tennessee Community College President Tracy D. Hall said.



AACC is a founding partner of Achieving the Dream, a leader in championing evidence-based institutional improvement that supports positive outcomes for all students. Since taking the helm as president of Southwest in 2015, Dr. Hall has transformed the student experience and laid the foundation for its equity-first culture that focuses on closing achievement gaps and increasing graduation rates, especially among low-income students, first-generation students and students of color. In 2016, Southwest, a Predominantly Black Institution (PBI) in Memphis, Tenn., joined the ATD network to redesign student-centered processes from recruitment to graduation. The College’s transformational work led to the college earning ATD’s prestigious Leader College designation in 2020 and winning the highly competitive national Bellwether Award for Planning, Governance and Finance in 2021.



Southwest also has won AACC awards for teaching and campus best practices to include the 2019 Community College Safety, Planning and Leadership Award and the 2018, 2020 and 2022 Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Awards.



Dr. Hall is a member of AACC’s Commission on Economic and Workforce Development where she shares insights on how community colleges can close the skills gap and align their programs to support future jobs growth. Her term on the commission ends June 30, 2022.



President Hall also serves on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Board of Trustees as part of the College Delegate Assembly, and on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Memphis Branch, Greater Memphis Chamber and Memphis Medical District Collaborative.

Contact Information:

Southwest Tennessee Community College

Diana Fedinec

901-333-4247

Contact via Email

www.southwest.tn.edu

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/861323



Press Release Distributed by PR.com