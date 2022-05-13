Points North Recognized at 2022 ADP Marketplace Summit for Best Vertical Solution

Duluth, MN May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Points North’s compliance software solution, Certified Payroll Reporting®, received the Best Vertical Solution Recognition at the ADP Marketplace Partner Summit, today, in Orlando, Florida. The Best Vertical Solution Award is presented annually and designated for the ADP Marketplace Partner that exceeds expectations in terms of delivering value for the customer, meeting their business needs and providing excellent service.



“We are pleased and honored to receive this recognition from ADP,” said Points North CEO Keith Pelatowski. “Our collaboration has proven beneficial to our company and ADP, and most importantly, to our mutual clients who rely on our shared solution to produce certified payroll reports for government agencies in a timely and accurate manner.”



As a solution specific to the construction industry, Certified Payroll Reporting® saves clients time and money in the generation of government mandated, pay period-based reports detailing the payment of the compliant prevailing wage rate for each employee working on a public works project, as compared to preparing the reports manually. Clients have confidence knowing that the data is stored indefinitely on Points North’s cloud-based platform and can be generated with the current certified report format at any time. Learn more about Certified Payroll Reporting® at the ADP Marketplace listing, Points North Certified Payroll Reporting for ADP Workforce Now® | ADP Marketplace.



The collaborative efforts of the ADP and Points North Product Development teams have delivered API integrations that provide a consistent and easy to navigate experience across all Points North franchises and ADP business segments. Through this teamwork, they provide an experience for their clients that feels like working with a single company, rather than two.



About Points North:

Established in 1994, Points North is a software company offering solutions for ACA and Certified Payroll Compliance, salary allocation, payroll and retirement plan data aggregation, and attendance tracking and reporting. Through our partnerships, software, and customer support we create an experience that is seamless and predictable.

Contact Information:

Points North

Mark Traffas

218-623-3226

Contact via Email

www.points-north.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/860390



Press Release Distributed by PR.com