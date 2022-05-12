NY Author Rea Nolan Martin Wins Third Gold Medallion in 2022 Independent Publisher Book Awards

Traverse City, MI May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Monday, Independent Publishers of Traverse City, Michigan awarded New York author Rea Nolan Martin the gold “IPPY” award in Visionary Fiction for her recently published novel, "Sunnyside Up." Martin’s previous IPPY golds include her 2016 novel, "The Anesthesia Game," and her 2014 novel, "Mystic Tea." All three gold medallions were awarded in the category of Visionary Fiction, a genre Martin helped pioneer with her 2008 release, "The Sublime Transformation of Vera Wright," about the miraculous hijinx of an everyday saint. Humor is an unexpected hallmark of all Martin’s stories, especially given their deep mystical context.



“Before there was a Visionary genre,” Martin says, “my books won recognition in the Literary genre. This distinction is important to me, because the first order of a story is to be well-told through relatable characters, regardless of genre. Visionary Fiction evolved as the natural intersection of several established genres, including Metaphysical, Mystical, Magical Realism, and character-driven Sci-Fi and Paranormal. It’s taken time for this genre to gel, but I believe it's finally come of age. Visionary Fiction is highly-dimensional, often including quantum elements. Good Visionary Fiction is entertaining, but also purposeful in the deeper secrets it reveals.”



In addition to the IPPY Awards, Martin’s books have won Pinnacle, Nautilus, and Book Viral awards over the years. She was a finalist in the 2015 International Book Awards. As a dual citizen of the US and Ireland, Martin attributes her decidedly mystical point-of-view to her Irish ancestry. “The Irish culture has a long history of mysticism,” she says. “It’s in my blood. My stories have purpose. Especially in these tragic times, I have things to say.”



Martin has also published numerous short stories and poetry, most of which can be found in national literary magazines and anthologies. She has blogged for HuffPost, Sivana East, and Charter for Compassion. She was a founding editor of INKWELL Literary Magazine, and taught The Art of Fiction in the MAW program at Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY.



Independent Publishers’ IPPY Awards are in their 26th year vetting over 6,000 entries annually. It is the largest independent publishing book competition in the world. The awards bring recognition to thousands of exemplary independent, university, and small press books each year.



Rea Nolan Martin is available for interviews and appearances. To book presentations, media appearances, interviews, and/or book signings, contact WiaWaka Press: wiawaka@gmail.com or visit www.reanolanmartin.com.

