InAgent™ Inc. Announces New & Much Needed Real Estate Industry Designation

Mississagua, Ontario, Canada May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ﻿According to the Teranet, 45% of all transactions are investor driven. Investing in real estate has become a major trend. For decades there have been hundreds of courses, books and training seminars teaching people how to invest in real estate.



The problem is the education that realtors receive does not teach them anything about working with investors and taking advantage of this lucrative market segment – until now.



With the launch of the groundbreaking, 12 week InAgent Training designation, agents will be educated and equipped to work with investors, generate quality leads, and find profitable investment properties in any market.



In the training, Gord Lemon, co-founder and CEO of InAgent, shares his heart and passion on this subject through live training, videos, and valuable PDFs. The 12 module training educates agents on providing investors profitable investment properties and opportunities in any market.



The program trains agents in the following areas:



- Discovering the agent’s current market from an investment standpoint

- Understanding property analysis across multiple niches

- Learning investor strategies

- How to source off-market deals

- Surrounding themselves with a team of investment focused industry professionals

- And much more that will help investors build wealth through real estate



“The InAgent training introduces a whole new way of lead generation,” says Lemon. “Agents are taught how to engage virtually anyone they meet, and to have meaningful conversations about building wealth through real estate. Agents can ask questions such as: would you like to see how to retire 10 years earlier; go on more vacations; put your kids through college; or buy that dream sports car?”



Thirty-three-year real estate veteran Gord Lemon and Sutton Summit Realty broker/owner David Gorski have teamed up to create the InAgent program for agents in Canada and eventually the U.S. Their vision is that every agent has the opportunity to take this training and become a certified InAgent.



“We believe in raising the bar in the real estate industry and are extremely excited at the way InAgent is impacting the industry especially on the brokerage level,” says Gorski. “In my own brokerage, the InAgent program has attracted new agents and retained current agents.”



The InAgent Team is on a mission to help agents do more transactions per year, which leads to increased revenue for both agents and brokers.



To become an InAgent in-sider and help impact the real estate industry, please contact Gord Lemon for speaking and media opportunities.

