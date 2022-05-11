Together We Rise is Raising Funds in Support of Foster Youth During Foster Care Awareness Month

Brea, CA May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This May, leading foster care non-profit Together We Rise is hosting virtual service projects and raising funds for essential resources during Foster Care Awareness Month. Foster Care Awareness Month helps bring attention to the struggles that over 430,000 children in foster care face.



“1 out of every 16 people experiences the foster care system. 1 out of every 30 children is homeless in America. When you think of any social issue - the school to prison pipeline, food insecurity, the digital divide - any major issue impacts the foster care community at a greater rate than the general public. For Foster Care Awareness Month we created several unique opportunities to ensure that anyone, regardless of age, income, or location can help foster youth,” said Danny Mendoza, founder and CEO of Together We Rise.



About The Foster Care Awareness Month Virtual Event

Together We Rise is hosting two virtual events in support of Foster Care Awareness Month on Saturday, May 21 at 2 PM PST and Wednesday, May 25 at 6 PM PST.



The online events give participants an inside look at the foster care community while offering an engaging service project designed to empower foster youth. Each ticket is priced at $95 and includes a Together We Rise shirt and all the items needed to participate in a Superhero Service Activity. TOGETHER, we are unleashing the hero within every child in foster care.



About Together We Rise

Together We Rise is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to change the way children experience the foster care system in America. Through a network of individuals, corporate partners, hundreds of foster agencies, social workers, CASA advocates, and other groups, Together We Rise is able to bring enriching programs to foster youth across the nation.

