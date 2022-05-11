Sugar Sugar™ Sells Another Unit. This Time in Its Own Backyard as the Buzz Continues to Build.

Scottsdale, AZ May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The excitement for clean beauty continues as Sugar Sugar™ announces the sale of yet another unit. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sugar Sugar™ Franchise Systems has agreed to a sale of a location in Gilbert, Arizona. Sugar Sugar™ was initially built as a “one-off” spa concept specializing in the rare and highly sought after sugaring hair removal space. However, as the popularity of the concept grew, it began attracting a national audience, and in 2019, the franchise model exploded to the US.



Sugar Sugar™ (www.MySugarSugarFranchise.com) is an organic sugaring, spray and skincare franchise beauty concept. Sugar Sugar™ is a modern, woman-founded, all-natural micro-spa concept built for professional men and women.



Chief Executive Officer Aimee Blake added, “We are so excited to bring Jessica and Tyler Keller into our Sugar Sugar™ franchise family. Our franchisees are all unique and they are no exception. They come eager to learn all things clean beauty and develop Sugar Sugar™ as the household name we know it can be."



Sugar Sugar™ has now sold eleven licenses within six months. “We know growth can typically be challenging, so we have surrounded ourselves with mentors who have the DNA for scaling in their blood.” Blake continued.



The new franchisee owners will find great opportunity and success in Gilbert, Arizona as one of the fastest growing suburbs of the Phoenix metro area. Owner Jessica Keller shared, "We chose this franchise because of its sustainability and great business model. We are so excited to be a part of this growing franchise and look forward to many years of success!"



Sugar Sugar™ now has thirteen units within three states. The closing of this transaction is subject to usual and customary closing conditions based on United States franchise law. Sugar Sugar™ started franchising in late 2019, directly before COVID-19. The Law Office of Jeffrey Frankel served as legal counsel for this transaction.



Contact info:

Name: Jeri Lucco, Regional Development Officer

Organization: Sugar Sugar™

Address: 16255 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste C3 Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: +1-480-389-0236

