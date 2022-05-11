Prone Cushion, the Comfort Device Built from the Ground Up, Dedicated to Support Lying Down, Now Live on Kickstarter

Comfort Space is launching its first product, Prone Cushion, an ergonomic, height adjustable memory foam cushion dedicated to lying down.

Los Angeles, CA May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Comfort Space Co. announces its first ergonomic comfort device, Prone Cushion, built from the ground up, dedicated to supporting lying down. This device is now on Kickstarter. The company believes there is great potential in the lie-down posture, so they created the Prone Cushion to optimize the comfort of lying down. The cushion goes under the upper body when lying prone.



“We have so many dedicated devices for each posture—for sitting, we have chairs; for sleeping, we have beds and pillows; for walking, we have shoes. What about prone posture, a.k.a. lying-down? We lie down as much as we sit or sleep, and yet there is just no dedicated device that helps. Moreover, not only the pandemic that has been around for more than 2 years, but also the general trend of work-from-home, virtual reality, metaverse, etc., has dramatically increased our time of lying down,” states Prone Cushion co-creator Yune Joo.



“In creating the Prone Cushion, ergonomics has been the number one priority,” says Jin Kim, the co-creator of Prone Cushion. It gives holistic support to the upper body, from where the pelvic bones are located to the neck. Unlike a wedge block, Prone Cushion is shaped to perfectly fit the human body, with dedicated ergonomic curves that support each part of the upper body: pelvis, shoulders, neck, stomach, and spine. “Its every curve and contour follows the natural shape of the physique, providing an accurate and satisfying fit, offering long-lasting comfort at the most therapeutic posture,” says Kim.



"Prone Cushion is not only effective in physical comfort, but also in mental wellness. Lying down is a natural therapeutic posture that promotes complete muscle relaxation, stress-relief, and slower heartbeat, if properly supported. Using Prone Cushion can help correct posture, while also increasing focus and boosting productivity on what’s being done," according to the team.



It is covered with two layers of fabric: inner anti-bacterial white mesh and outer suede-texture fabric that gives a soft touch to the skin. Both covers are detachable and machine washable. It comes in three different colors: Sand Beige, Midnight Blue, and Luxury Edition, with brown color and vegan leather piping.



Prone Cushion is live on Kickstarter.com until July 2, 2022. For more information and to take advantage of discounted prices during crowdfunding, those interested may visit their Kickstarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/comfortspace/prone-cushion-comfort-reimagined.



About Prone Cushion and Comfort Space Co.

With its motto “comfort is a basic human right,” Comfort Space Co. is a startup that strives to solve daily body pain in noble methods with new devices that haven't been invented until now.

Contact Information:

Comfort Space Co.

Yune Joo

917-900-6712

Contact via Email

www.pronecushion.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/860872



Press Release Distributed by PR.com