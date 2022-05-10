Drake Software Appoints New President and CEO, Dom Morea

Franklin, NC May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Drake Software® announced the appointment, effective immediately, of Dominic (Dom) Morea as President and CEO. Interim CEO Euan Menzies will continue in his role as Chairman of Drake Software.



Dom Morea comes to Drake Software with a strong background of more than 20 years’ experience in FinTech, working with Fiserv and First Data Corporation. He served most recently as Global Head of Fiserv’s Prepaid business. The Fiserv Prepaid business is one of the world’s largest payment service providers, supporting billions of transactions annually across the globe and millions of consumer/app users.



Drake Software’s Founder and current Board Member Phil Drake shares, “Drake Software has never been stronger. Dom has the track record, FinTech experience, and leadership that will take this company to the next level in product delivery and customer service.”



This tax season, Drake Software served a record number of over 70,000 tax professional clients, and its products continue to meet or exceed all quality targets. Chairman Euan Menzies states, “I am very pleased with the excellent contributions from my Drake Software colleagues which led to the strong performance during the most recent tax season. Drake Software made progress on all fronts over the past year, making strategic investments across many facets of the business which led to customer growth. I am delighted to welcome Dom as the new CEO, and I am confident he will have a major positive impact as we move forward.”



Drake Software’s new President and CEO Dom Morea adds, “I’ve spent my career in industry-leading financial service and technology firms and have great admiration for Drake Software’s reputation for excellence in product development and customer service. I am honored to join Drake Software and have the opportunity to enable the talented members of this company to achieve new levels of success where we will continue to drive innovation and service quality within the tax industry.”



About Drake Software

Drake Software, a private company founded in 1977, provides software solutions to over 70,000 tax and accounting firms that file more than 40 million tax returns every year. Known for its award-winning customer service team, Drake is also consistently recognized for excellence in quality, value, and reliability. As part of its commitment to innovation and customer success, the company has continued to expand product offerings, integrations, and customer-service efforts—more than doubling its customers over the past decade.

