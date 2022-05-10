True Nopal Cactus Water Announces Verification with the Non-GMO Project

Scottsdale, AZ May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- True Nopal Ventures LLC, the original and number one selling cactus water brand in the world, has announced its alignment with the Non-GMO Project. In an effort to provide consumers with further product transparency, True Nopal Cactus Water has finalized the process with the Non-GMO Project verification.



Tom Zummo, CEO and Founder of True Nopal Ventures LLC stated, “More than ever before, consumers and retailers are seeking transparency in the products that they buy and sell. As the creator of the Cactus Water category and number one selling Cactus Water brand in the world, we felt an obligation to ensure our current and future consumers that True Nopal exceeds the greatest practices in avoiding GMOs.” He further stated, “To showcase our brands commitment in transparency, the Non-GMO Project verified logo will proudly be placed on our all natural Cactus Water alongside our USDA organic products.”



About True Nopal



True Nopal Ventures LLC, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based company, is the original and number one selling cactus water brand in the world. True Nopal gets its amazing benefits from the fruit of the prickly pear cactus. The prickly pear cactus is the only plant on Earth with all 24 known Betalain antioxidants. Betalain’s are powerful antioxidants that help promote skin rejuvenation and muscle recovery. True Nopal is passionate about doing things that are good for people and the environment. The prickly pear cactus fruit that is found in True Nopal thrives in some of the harshest climates on the planet with little to no water making it one of the most sustainable plants there is. True Nopal has no added sugars or sweeteners and is full of electrolytes, potassium, magnesium and Betalain antioxidants. True Nopal believes in providing products that are both good tasting and good for you by helping support an active, healthy lifestyle. For more information, please call 480-636-8044 or visit truenopal.com or on social @truenopal.



About Non-GMO Project



The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply. We do this through consumer education and outreach programs; marketing support provided to Non-GMO Project Verified brands; and training resources and merchandising materials provided to retailers.



Non-GMO Project Verified remains the market leader for GMO avoidance and one of the fastest growing labels in the retail sector. We offer North America’s most trusted third-party verification for non-GMO food and products.



The Non-GMO Project Standard is a consensus-based document crafted with the insight from dozens of industry experts, reflecting a dynamic range of perspectives. In a world of shifting and quickly developed technologies, the Standard remains current and collaborative through ongoing public comment period.



Because of this collaboration with engaged stakeholder groups, Non-GMO Project Verified is a meaningful and achievable way for suppliers, brands and retailers to show their commitment to providing consumers transparent choice in the marketplace.

Contact Information:

True Nopal Cactus Water

Tasha Echert

480-636-8044

Contact via Email

www.truenopal.com

