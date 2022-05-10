Carrington Group of Companies Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

Edmonton, Canada May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carrington Group of Companies is proud to be recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 29th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business award programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.



As a proud Canadian family owned and operated company, Carrington Group of Companies has grown over 48 years to design, build and manage each development using an innovative approach, incorporating the latest technology and trends to deliver unsurpassed quality, service, affordability, and create lasting value for our customers. Their continuous investment in process improvement, collaboration and team development allows them to pivot as market and customer demands evolve.



“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of all of our staff and our trade partners,” said Dan Slaven, CEO, Carrington Group of Companies. “We are honored to mark our first year of being part of the Best Managed and look forward to retaining and building upon its status within Best Managed for years to come.”



“The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of uncertainty,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Over the past year, these forward-forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth.”



Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies that share commonalities that such as putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization.



“The pandemic has changed the way businesses operate and these winners have responded by transforming and pivoting their companies so that they are leading the way forward for the future,” said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking.



About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.



About Carrington Group of Companies (Carringtongroup.ca)

Founded by Ken Ferchoff in 1973, he set out to build quality and affordable homes, and since then Carrington Group of Companies has grown to be a top, award-winning residential builder and developer in the Greater Edmonton area, Central Alberta, and Interior British Columbia. The original purchaser of Ken’s first built home still resides there 48 years later, a true testament to Ken’s commitment to building exceptional homes.



This family-owned and operated company focuses on key facets of our industry to offer their clients housing throughout their entire life journey – single-family housing, multi-family housing, rental, retirement, and land.



- Carrington Construction: Specializing in multi-family and turnkey construction development projects in Alberta and the Okanagan.

- Bedrock Homes: Excelling at single-family housing in Metro Edmonton and Central Alberta.

- Lifestyle Retirement Options: Leading the senior’s retirement housing industry in Metro Edmonton with an innovative approach to support and care.

- Carrington Land: Building affordable communities in Metro Edmonton and the Okanagan.

- Carrington Homes: Recently expanded into the Okanagan with multi-family and single family homes.

