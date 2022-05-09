Olivia Announces New Single "No Permission"

Miami, FL May 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- R&B vocalist Olivia announced her new single, "No Permission," will be released on May 12 and serve as the first taste of her upcoming EP, "UNDER PRESSURE." The sultry new tune is catchy and melodic, highlighting Olivia's remarkable vocal abilities and impressive penmanship. While staying fresh and current, she pushes boundaries, evoking nostalgic R&B without sacrificing quality.



About Olivia

Olivia is a multi-faceted artist who has dedicated most of her life to the arts. Olivia was the first artist signed by the legendary Clive Davis to his newly formed label, J Records. With his mentorship, she was molded into a superstar. Her single "Bizounce," was certified gold and led to her debut album, selling nearly half a million copies. As a result, she caught Jimmy Iovine's attention, who signed her to Interscope Records.



Her career trajectory was launched when she signed with Interscope Records and collaborated with rap icon 50 Cent on hits such as "Candy Shop" and "Best Friend." From there, she flourished as the first lady of G-Unit. She achieved independent success with her singles, "December" and "Walk Away," shortly after leaving G-Unit. Olivia is gearing up to release her sophomore album in 2022 and is pursuing acting roles on television and in film.

