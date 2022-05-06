San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living Named Finalist in Experimental Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

From a 3D printed vaccine patch to an electric truck, a sea-water powered lamp, and countless bold innovations, the sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality, and so much more.

To help advance the state of the art in care for persons living with dementia, San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL) has created the Memory Care Experience Station – an innovative platform that harnesses new and existing technologies to provide immersive, multisensory experiences for people living with dementia. Aligning with their mission of enriching the quality of life of older adults, the Memory Care Experience Station will help solve one of the biggest problems for older adults living with dementia: a lack of engagement and stimulation that leads to isolation, boredom, anxiety, depression, and other negative symptoms and challenging behaviors associated with dementia. SFCJL is honored to have been selected as a finalist in the Experimental category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.



Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions – with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.



Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees and disaster survivors, a 2D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes form the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiating resentencing for overly long prison sentences.



“We are honored to have been chosen by Fast Company as a Finalist in their World Changing Ideas Awards,” says Michael Skaff, SFCJL’s Chief Information Officer. “The past few years have been challenging for healthcare institutions, senior living operators, and for families everywhere. In a time where social isolation has become so prevalent, we wanted to develop a new way to engage residents, their families, and our staff in meaningful, multi-sensory experiences that bring people together, and help advance the state of the art in memory care services.”



“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”



