Carisk Partners Announces Internal Promotions in 1H 2022 - Reinforces Commitment to Employee Development Amid Significant Growth

Carisk Partners today announced the promotion of several individuals within the organization. During a time of significant growth, Carisk is proud to deliver on its continued commitment to employee development from within the company.

Miami, FL May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, today announced the promotion of several individuals within the organization. During a time of significant growth, Carisk is proud to deliver on its continued commitment to employee development from within the company.



· Christine Gaul, Senior Vice President of Marketing

· Elizabeth Jennings, Senior Vice President of Provider Relations

· Robert Post, MBA, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Human Resources and Training

· Diane Penzo-Nicolo, Vice President of Administration

· Shannon Ehrola, Director of Brand Creative

· Paige Grogan, Director of Digital Brand and Marketing Operations

· Carrie Stewart, MD, Medical Director

· Daniel Grogan, National Account Executive

· Dayron Garay, File Coordinator Team Lead

· Esmeralda Prado, Payment Poster Supervisor

· Matthew Sexton, Manager of Business Analytics

· Tyler Welch, Accounting Supervisor



“Carisk’s success as a company comes from intelligent, motivated, and caring people working together to do the right thing on behalf of our patients,” says Joseph Berardo Jr., CEO, Carisk Partners. “Our leadership team has empowered employees to take action and make decisions aligned to the company’s goals. We are proud of the work these individuals do, and we congratulate them on their well-earned promotions.”



Carisk employees are the company’s greatest asset and benefit from job satisfaction and career growth. Employees take ownership in helping to grow the company while living out the core values in their daily roles. In 2021, Carisk Partners was awarded one of Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Best Places To Work in healthcare. Carisk offers competitive salary, benefits, and opportunity to grow both personally and professionally.



About Carisk Partners

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access the highest quality care and support services since introducing its foundation in behavioral health into the workers’ compensation marketplace. Today, Carisk continues to transform the works’ compensation and group health markets by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. Carisk’s employees are change makers committed to improving the lives of our patients through our relentless compassion, superior service, and commitment to innovation. Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Carisk Partners

Paige Grogan

732-804-0388

Contact via Email

cariskpartners.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/860843



Press Release Distributed by PR.com