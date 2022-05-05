Dementia Society of America® Designates the Month of May as America's National Dementia Awareness Month™

Doylestown, PA May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dementia Society of America® (DSA) announced it has designated May as America’s National Dementia Awareness Month™. This will establish an annual period on the calendar and help drive an intense, national focus on providing education and information that would assist individuals and families facing Dementia.



It is believed that more than 9 million Americans live with some form of Dementia today. When all forms of Dementia are combined, it has been estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be the 2nd leading cause of death globally, behind heart disease in high-income countries.



“National Dementia Awareness Month in May will be a time of year to turn the spotlight on this condition that impacts so many families. We look forward to dedicating this month to delivering much-needed education and resources and spreading life-enrichment information to the public, especially to those individuals and families impacted by Dementia,” says Kevin Jameson, volunteer, president, and founder of Dementia Society of America. “As a national organization, we have an opportunity to help large numbers of people learn more about Dementia in a way that not only informs them, but also offers them hope and improves the quality of life.”



The scope of National Dementia Awareness Month will include all causes of Dementia, including Alzheimer’s, Vascular Dementia, Lewy Body Dementia, Frontotemporal Degeneration and many others. Increased education is vital because Dementia is often misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and can be subject to stigma, fear, taboo, and apathy. This effort aligns with an important part of the Dementia Society’s stated mission to “create a ready, supportive and informed environment committed to truth, love, and compassion.”



This first Dementia Awareness Month Remember and Reflect Ceremony will officially kick off with a Bucks County event on May 25, 2022 in Doylestown, PA, where the Dementia Society of America’s home office is based. The event will honor those whose lives have been affected by Dementia. For more information about this event, visit www.DementiaAwareAmerica.org.



About Dementia Society of America (DSA)



Dementia Society of America® (DSA) is the nation’s leading volunteer-driven all-Dementias awareness organization. DSA provides an information hotline (1-800-DEMENTIA™), many online resources and an easy-to-use, web-based locator, which can assist families and individuals in finding valuable support near to them. DSA underwrites through its Ginny Gives® Grants Program, non-medical activities focused on: music and singing; dance and movement; the visual arts, touch, and sensory stimulation. The Dementia CARER™, Dementia SMART®, and Dementia QUEST® programs provide recognition to those who serve the Dementia community through meaningful care, innovation and research respectively. You can learn more about the Society at DementiaSociety.org.

