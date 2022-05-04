Eight Under Indoor Virtual Golf Leagues Bring Fresh Weeknight Entertainment to Las Colinas

Eight Under's new indoor golf simulator leagues offer a new weeknight social activity for golfers and other patrons in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Irving, TX May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eight Under, an innovative new indoor golf simulator venue located in Las Colinas Plaza shopping center, announced earlier this month the launch of its new weekly indoor virtual golf leagues.



Each week, teams in Eight Under leagues play on world-famous courses found in the TrackMan Golf library of virtual courses. Indoor golf leagues at Eight Under are currently on Monday and Tuesday nights each week, but Eight Under anticipates adding additional leagues each weeknight.



“Eight Under leagues are perfect for anyone in DFW looking for an exciting weeknight activity with family and friends,” said Mike Bury, founder and CEO of Eight Under. “Leagues are a great excuse to get out and do something fun on a night when you’d normally be at home.”



Handicaps apply to each player’s score, so any golfer can compete in an Eight Under league regardless of skill level. In addition to playing in different formats and on a different virtual course each week, players compete to win prizes in each league depending on their finishing position at the end of the season. Players in the upcoming "Melbourne" Virtual League, named for founder Mike Bury’s Australian roots, can play for a chance to win a round for four at the Texas Rangers Golf Club and free entry into the next Eight Under league.



“Eight Under leagues are social at their core, but we’re hoping big prizes will bring even bigger competitive spirits,” said Weston Berkovsky, Director of Marketing at Eight Under. “The social aspect of leagues means even if you’re not in it to win it all, you can still have a great time.”



Thanks to Eight Under’s BYOB policy, players can also bring their own alcoholic beverages and even have food delivered while playing in an Eight Under league. Eight Under members also receive a 20% discount on any league registration fees.



The next Eight Under indoor virtual golf league begins May 16 and is a 2-player team league played on Mondays or Tuesday nights depending on team preference. Interested players can find full information and register as an individual or team at EightUnderGolf.com/Leagues.



Eight Under is Dallas/Fort Worth’s revolutionary new indoor golf venue. Utilizing innovative technology, players at Eight Under can practice and play like never before. Whether you’re here for meaningful and effective practice, world-class instruction, or to play world-renowned courses with friends, Eight Under is the new premium golf experience in Las Colinas. Learn more, book a simulator, or become an Eight Under member at EightUnderGolf.com.

