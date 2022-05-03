Forbes Names FPC One of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms and Best Executive Recruiting Firms of 2022

FPC, a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, has once again been recognized as part of Forbes' annual list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Recruiting Firm for 2022. FPC has been ranked #17 (up from #43 last year) in the Professional Recruiting category and #20 (up from #67 last year) in the Executive Recruiting category. This is the first time FPC has been ranked in the top 20 in both prestigious categories.

Lake Success, NY May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, has once again been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Recruiting Firm for 2022. FPC has been ranked #17 (up from #43 last year) in the Professional Recruiting category and #20 (up from #67 last year) in the Executive Recruiting category. This is the first time FPC has been ranked in the top 20 in both prestigious categories. This esteemed award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 3rd, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.



“I am thrilled for FPC to be acknowledged once again by Forbes as one of America’s Best Professional and Executive Recruiting Firms. We are delighted to be ranked in the top 20 in both categories. FPC’s success is a result of the resilience and commitment of our franchisees and their recruiters. Throughout the last year we stayed loyal to our company’s adage, It’s All About the People; we believe in the importance of human connection, and over the last few years it’s shown to be an effective and rewarding approach," said Jeff Herzog, president of FPC.



The America’s Best Professional and Executive Search Firms 2022 rankings are based on an independent survey of peers and clients. Over 31,000 recruiters and 6,900 job candidates and hiring managers were invited to participate. More than 22,400 nominations were considered in the final analysis. Only 1% of nominees were awarded placements on the Forbes lists, and FPC has been honored for the 5th consecutive year.



Most recently, FPC announced its YTD revenue increased by 46% over 2021 and March of 2022 was the highest grossing month since May 2001. In additional, FPC continues to expand their national presence by opening new franchised search firms and hiring new recruiters in targeted locations across the country.



About FPC

FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Search Firm in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

