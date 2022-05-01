Important Fine Art & Design at Showplace, May 22

New York, NY May 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Auctions at Showplace will present Important Fine Art & Design on May 22. The sale is a 145-lot auction featuring a collection of works spanning centuries. The auction brings together fine art by Joseph Henri Baptiste Lebasque, Salvador Dali, Stuart Davis, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Emma Fordyce MacRae, Gaston Lachaise, George Morley, Martin Johnson Heade, Ken Price, Martin Rico Y Ortega, and Yvonne Thomas. The catalog will also feature furnishings from the likes of Philip and Kelvin LaVerne along with an impressive collection of fine jewels.



Offerings come from stately New York City estates and collections including private estates from 234 East 61st Street, 1040 Park Avenue, 160 East 65th Street, and pieces from the Pound Ridge residence of Jill and Ken Iscol.



Fine art highlights include a ’'Cubist Cup,” a vibrantly colored abstract ceramic sculpture by American sculptor and pioneer of the Finish Fetish movement Ken Price (1935-2012). It is followed by two works by the noted abstract expressionist, Yvonne Thomas (1913-2009), "Cinema" and "Spring Vase.”



The sale continues with "Femme au Collier," a portrait by French post-impressionist Henri Joseph Lebasque. Called the "painter of joy and light" by friends and critics, this example is a colorful portrait of a young woman wearing a blue hat, red dress and a pink necklace. Next is a 1910 vibrant Spring scene by French post-impressionist painter Georges D'Espagnat, titled. "Le Printemps." It is followed by a pastel on blue paper by Edgar Degas. The impressionist drawing depicting a figure of a laundress figure ironing has the "Degas" estate stamp in red ink to lower right and is housed under glass in a carved and painted wood House of Heydenryk frame with scalloped edges. Highlights continue with “Nets,” a colorful modernist gouache on paper by Stuart Davis in the proto-pop art style the artist is celebrated for.



The sale also includes a pair of oil on board tropical Florida landscapes by the American painter, Martin Johnson Heade. Each housed in a Heydenryk wood frame with stickers from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Massachusetts on verso from a special loan for the exhibition of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest T. Rosenfeld.



Next is a rare color lithograph by Marc Chagall from Daphnis and Chloe, "Decouverte de Chloe par Daphnis" (1960), "Daphnis Discovers Chloe.” Also featured is "Icaro,'' an acrylic and watercolor painting on paper depicting falling abstract figures in a muted palette by Spanish/Columbian artist Alejandro Obregon.



Old masters include a portrait thought to be Charlotte, Countess of Lichfield, inscribed and dated, 1673, by Sir Peter Lely (Dutch, 1618-1680). Lely was the principal painter to King Charles II.



The sale also includes works by Sergio Bustamante, Salvador Dali, Gaston Lachaise, Edouard Vuillard, Marie Adelaide Kindt, Emma Fordyce MacRae, and Ottone Rosai. Prints and multiples include works by Jim Dine, Gene Davis, Sean Scully and Richard Serra.



Also of note are a collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany favrile glass vases and a collection of rock crystal obelisks, spheres, and tazza in the Grand Tour manner.



As for jewelry, there are multiple Patek Philippe timepieces including a perpetual calendar moon phase 18k yellow gold automatic watch with the original alligator strap and buckle, a stunning pair of 18K gold 12mm South Sea pearl and diamond earrings, and a diamond tennis bracelet available for purchase.



Fine furnishings being offered on May 22 include a Philip and Kelvin LaVerne "Marriage Whirl" Mid-Century Modern scroll cocktail or coffee table in bronze and pewter, with Asian Modern motif in hand-painted polychrome enamel, signed on the top, with original makers label on bottom, circa 1960.



Silver seekers will find an English George III sterling silver large bread basket, hallmarked London 1781 by John Wakelin & William Taylor and a Continental Baroque, possibly 17th century German, dome covered silver marriage casket engraved with hunting scenes.



All auctions can be previewed at Showplace, 40 West 25th Street, in Manhattan, 10 days prior to each sale and are all immediately available for online preview and bidding at www.auctions.nyshowplace.com. Sales are online for bidding approximately 30 days prior to the auction date. Showplace can be reached by telephone at 212-633-6063.

