Smith Names Phoebe Chan as General Manager of Its Beijing Office

Phoebe will develop new business opportunities and strengthen Smith's relationships in the region

Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Phoebe Chan to the position of General Manager of the company's office in Beijing, China. In this role, Phoebe will support Smith's trading team in Beijing, grow and strengthen customer relationships, and cultivate new opportunities for Smith.

"It is an honor to lead our Beijing team and help them to achieve their individual professional goals, as well as Smith's strategic goals for the region," said Phoebe. "I am excited to contribute to our continued growth as we build a foundation of success and innovation."

Phoebe joined Smith as a Sales Assistant in the company's Hong Kong office in 2017. A year later, she was promoted to Sales Representative before being named to her most recent role of Assistant Trading Manager of Smith's Shanghai office in 2019.

"Phoebe has the highest sales performance in Asia for her tenure group and leads by example with her motivating attitude and drive for results," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC at Smith. "She is a fearless young leader who willingly steps outside her comfort zone to take on dynamic opportunities and challenges every day."

During her five-year tenure with Smith, Phoebe has become an elite trader, earning both Platinum Club and Diamond Level distinctions in 2021. She has also taken on numerous mentorship roles to help develop emerging junior traders.

"Phoebe's sales expertise and service mindset will help her guide her team and expand our presence in northern China," said Gordon Qiu, Vice President, China at Smith. "We look forward to seeing her new journey begin as General Manager of Beijing."

