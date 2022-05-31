KB Recording Group Artist Gloreymi Releases Her Latest Single 'Walk Away'

Gloryemi released her single ‘Walk Away' on May 20th, 2022. Have you ever heard a song that moved you to the point where you wanted to tell all of your friends about it? Well, that's the type of feeling you'll experience when listening to 'Walk Away'. It's for those who know there is no turning back and they're left with pain and regret. "This song was created out of love and admiration that I had for an individual who I had come across in my past. I didn't realize at the time how special he was to me and I took him for granted. It wasn't until I didn't have him anymore that I realized I really missed out on something great and now I'm forever left wondering what if," said Gloreymi.

To Stream/Download ‘Walk Away' click here!

Gloreymi aka Mimi or Glo is a singer and songwriter from the small state of Rhode Island. Growing up her taste in songwriting was inspired by performers such as Ashanti, Erika Badu, Rihanna, & Tony Braxton. Glo has always had an affinity to music ever since she was 5 years old and played in choir all throughout school and college. After graduating college in 2018, Glo has been on a pursuit to live out her dream of being a full time musician while still working as a nurse and helping save lives. She is the true definition of a go-getter!

In November of 2021 Gloreymi signed a Production Deal with KB Recording Group and Drew Right Music's Joint Venture who produced the project and is working diligently to develop Gloremyi as an artist! KB Recording Group and Drew Right Music have high hopes for Gloreymi and believes that through her dedication to her development as an artist she can become a work class entertainer. This is just one record of many to come through her partnership with KB Recording Group and Drew Right Music!

"Walk Away" has been distributed worldwide by KB Recording Group.

Gloreymi always welcomes business and media inquiries, follow her on social media at: https://linktr.ee/gloreymi

Contact: Kyle Burkett for all business inquires: Kyle@KBRecordingGroup.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/kb_recording_group_artist_gloreymi_releases_her_latest_single_walk_away/prweb18711384.htm