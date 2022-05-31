Ember Fund Wants You to Own a Bored Ape (a Tiny Piece of One, That is)

Ember Fund offers fractionalized NFT for the average investor.

Ember Fund, the crypto portfolio investing app, launches their Top NFT Index that includes Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Cryptopunks, World of Women, and Doodles, allowing anyone with $10, access and exposure to blue chip NFTs.

With the rarest Bored Ape having sold for $3.4 million, investing in blue chip NFTs has been impossible for the everyday investor. Alternatively, investing in affordable NFTs can be fraught with extreme volatility, scams and low liquidity. The Ember Fund addresses this problem by offering a fractionalized NFT portfolio that allows anyone with $10 and a smartphone to own a piece of these premier NFT assets. This is in-line with Ember Fund 's greater mission, which is to make the best web3 investment strategies available to all, not just the elite.

Ember's Top NFT Index tracks the floor price of included collections, is weighted by market cap, and rebalanced monthly. The portfolio utilizes cutting-edge technology to eliminate notoriously high gas fees and allow for fractionalization of the underlying assets.

Key advantages of the Ember Top NFT Index include: access to the highest quality assets, broader diversification, low investment minimums, higher liquidity, fast fulfillment, minimal gas fees, and expert curation provided by the underlying protocols.

Ember Fund's Investment Thesis:

The focus on constructing the index was driven by high value projects with trust and respect in the community, coupled by perceived demand and available liquidity to ensure users were able to buy at scale without impacting performance. We narrowed our focus on blue chip brands.

CryptoPunks - largest position due its tenured history and early-mover advantage in the NFT space. The project was recently acquired by Yuga Labs, the founder behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, and with a relatively doxxed team and venture money behind the endeavor we felt the risk-reward was favorable for a position. Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and Logan Paul are notable owners of CryptoPunks.

Bored Ape Yacht Club - the "most" famous NFT project to date with celebrities owners like Justin Bieber, Eminem and Madonna. The liquidity and volume have continued to grow and the recent deed sale for the "Otherside" was historic and the demand unprecedented. We believe exposure to this team and project is necessary for a portfolio in NFTs and the Metaverse.

Doodles - this is an opportunistic play in our portfolio. We consider Doodles a strong project with a lot more upside compared to the prior two mentioned above. It is a blue chip in standing in the community based on performance and team, plus an exciting road map ahead. We believe Doodles could outperform on a return basis compared to Punks and BAYC, however, it is a riskier project, thus the smaller allocation.

World of Women - In a male-dominated space, World of Women has emerged as one of the premiere NFT collections. It is a community built to celebrate representation, inclusion and equal opportunities within the world of non-fungible tokens. Reese Witherspoon and Eve Longoria are among its celebrity owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ember_fund_wants_you_to_own_a_bored_ape_a_tiny_piece_of_one_that_is/prweb18709779.htm