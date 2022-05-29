ST Engineering iDirect partners with NiAT to deliver critical VSAT connectivity to ACTIVATE Brunei

Its iDirect Evolution® Platform will deliver maximum flexibility and highest performance for delivery of essential communication services to unserved regions of the country

ST Engineering iDirect and Network Integrity Assurance Technologies (NiAT) will answer the heightened demand for satellite-based broadband communication services across Brunei as a result of the global pandemic.

Like the rest of the world, Brunei experienced a COVID-driven surge of internet traffic as people were compelled to work-from-home, students relied upon remote learning, and the need for internet access in remote or rural areas was markedly increased. To meet this insatiable demand for internet access, NiAT took the initiative and launched its first VSAT service, ACTIVATE, utilizing the ST Engineering iDirect Evolution platform.

The ACTIVATE system is an open, efficient and easily scalable IP-based satellite communications platform engineered to deliver the highest quality broadband connectivity for multiple markets. This will enable NiAT to expand into other sectors including Enterprise, Energy and Offshore, Maritime, Cellular Backhaul and Government and Defense.

"We are striving to connect everyone in Brunei because there are still areas in the country that are not served by any connectivity at all, and this is where ACTIVATE comes in," Siti Nur Aazzah binti Pehin Dato Haji Abdul Aziz, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at NiAT Sdn. Bhd.

The Evolution hub allows NiAT to deliver robust, high-performance, highly flexible services that accommodate changing requirements. It simultaneously accommodates up to 20 universal line cards, each supporting up to 119 Msps in DVB-S2X forward carriers and Adaptive TDMA on the return and connects to two satellites offering services across C-band and Ku-band. The service also features built-in redundancy with hub daisy chaining.

"By introducing ACTIVATE in Brunei via the ST Engineering iDirect Evolution platform, we hope to expand our services further and provide significantly more efficient and flexible bandwidth use, which allows us to offer a more cost-effective VSAT service," said Lim Ming Soon, Chief Executive Officer at NiAT Sdn. Bhd.

"Evolution enables NIAT to operate a shared bandwidth platform with maximum flexibility and highest performance utilizing DVB-S2X and Adaptive TDMA to allocate bandwidth efficiently over distributed networks, while automatically adjusting to dynamic traffic demands and changing network conditions," said John Arnold, Regional Vice President, Asia at ST Engineering iDirect.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit http://www.idirect.net.

NiAT was established in 2010 by Telekom Brunei Berhad and TS Global Networks Sdn Bhd (Malaysia). To date, NiAT is the sole satellite communication provider, authorized and recognized by the Authority for Info-Communication Technology Industry (AITI), to provide satellite connection in Brunei Darussalam. For more information visit http://www.niat.com.bn.

Connection will always be connected with ACTIVATE – Versatile, Dynamic and Future-Ready.

