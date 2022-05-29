Custom Essence, LLC New Hire and Organizational Changes

Nicole Fanning-Yogurtcu joins Custom Essence, LLC as Executive Vice President of Sales

We are proud to announce the appointment of Nicole Fanning -Yogurtcu as Vice President of Sales for Custom Essence, LLC.

Nicole comes to Custom Essence, LLC after an extremely successful career in sales and business development at Agilex and Ungerer. Nicole began her fragrance Industry career with Givaudan in 2006.

Throughout her career Nicole has identified, engaged, and managed a large number of renowned & emerging air care and personal care clients, who have relied on her expertise to add value to their brands.

As V.P. of Sales at Custom Essence, Nicole will manage a portfolio of strategically important Custom Essence clients in all fragrance categories and will work closely with the Chief Sales Officer in identifying new and emerging air care and personal care opportunities.

Chief Sales Officer Jack Corley commented that, "Nicole brings valuable experience, talent, and incredible energy to the Sales Team at Custom Essence. Her passion for fragrance is evident and having a Fragrance Evaluator background is an added plus in helping to guide our clients in their fragrance and branding decisions."

Custom Essence is also proud to announce the promotion of Austin D'Angiolillo to Account Executive. Austin joined Custom Essence in 2018 as a member of the Project Management Team, later joining the Sale Team in a Sales Administration role, as a Sales Account Manager.

Jon Etwara has replaced Austin D'Angiolillo as Sales Account Manager. Jon has been a very valuable part of the Custom Essence Project Management Team the last few years.

We are also excited to announce the promotion of Cecilia Vetralla to Vice President of Marketing and Evaluation. As an important member of the Custom Essence Senior Management Team, Cecilia will be instrumental in formulating marketing and evaluation strategies to support continued targeted growth and as well as managing the marketing and evaluation professionals at Custom Essence. Cecilia joined Custom Essence in 2014 as Director of Marketing.

Additionally. we would like to pay special recognition to Arielle Le Beau, who has been inducted into the American Society of Perfumers as Perfumer. Arielle completed her apprenticeship and was admitted to the ASP in February of this year. Arielle's creative talent has resulted in a number of winning fragrances that have helped fuel the sales growth at Custom Essence in recent years.

Christian Buccellato, Chief Creative Officer of Custom Essence commented that, "Arielle continues to grow and develop multidimensional perfumery skills across all product categories while improving communications and interpretations necessary for continued customer and creative development. Truly a valued asset to colleagues and clients with a desire to make a difference in the finished product experience."

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18707512.htm