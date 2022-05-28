Salt Lake Community College Ranked in Top 20 Culinary Schools

After reviewing more than 700 culinary schools, KaTom ranked Salt Lake Community College's in the top 20 in an annual study.
SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) May 28, 2022
Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) was ranked as one of the top 20 culinary schools in an annual study compiled by KaTom Restaurant Supply. In reviewing more than 700 schools, KaTom compiled a list of 25 schools, SLCC ranking 17.
"Once we compiled data for each institution [using Scorecard data from the U.S. Department of Education], schools were ranked by attribute and assigned weights to determine which institutions offer students the most program flexibility at an affordable rate while still providing a strong education that will lead to job placement and financial success," stated KaTom.
"We are honored to be part of this recognition; it's a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff and their dedication in supporting our students to reach their academic and professional goals," said Jeffrey Coker, associate dean, Culinary Arts.
The list aims to inform those seeking a career as a chef or in the foodservice industry. It focused on factors such as the application process, financial investment, length of program, and employment rate.
"What separates us from other programs is that we are a small program that prioritizes a climate that is welcoming, professional and offers a family-style environment," Coker said. "We work hard to foster the growth of each individual student."
SLCC's Culinary Program is an open-enrollment program, not based on cohorts, so it allows students the flexibility to pick and choose classes that fit their schedules. Most students work while they attend the program.
The culinary program is one of two programs in Utah to provide an Associate's Applied Science degree in the culinary arts. Students can choose a five-semester track focusing on either the culinary arts or on baking and pastry making.
For more than 25 years, SLCC's Culinary Arts Program has been preparing students for professions in the foodservice industry. Many students go on to work locally in hotels, resorts, catering companies, bakeries, in independent restaurants and as private chefs.
"While larger, well known, culinary programs made our list as well, one of the clear trends we noted was the abundance of smaller, more affordable programs that still set students up for success once they graduate," said Angela Byrnes, KaTom's community outreach manager. "Our goal with this annual study is to highlight those programs so students have more information at their disposal when choosing their educational path."
About Salt Lake Community College
Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest two-year college, proudly educating the state's most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 10 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs. In 2023, SLCC will celebrate 75 years of providing Utahns with education and training in fields that contribute to the state's vibrant economy and high quality of life.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/salt_lake_community_college_ranked_in_top_20_culinary_schools/prweb18704899.htm
