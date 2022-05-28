Purple Block Party Kicks Off The Summer In Downtown Minneapolis With Live Entertainment And Light Show Celebrating Prince

Crown Our Prince In Lights Ceremony To Showcase Completed 100-Foot Prince Mural Located At Ramp A

The new, official 100-foot Prince mural is underway and set to be completed and sealed just in time for the Purple Block Party celebration scheduled for Thursday, June 2nd. Ramp A in Downtown Minneapolis will not only be the home for the mural, but also the stage for the Purple Block Party. (Ramp A is located on the SW corner of 1st Avenue and 8th Street).

"The Purple Block Party is going to be epic," said Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, CEO of Rae Mackenzie Group. "Everyone knows Prince was an iconic entertainer, and was known to throw legendary parties. On June 2nd, we are going to light up Downtown Minneapolis purple and ‘party like it's 1999.' Prince wouldn't have it any other way."

The block party will kick off at 7pm with DJ Mickey Breeze. A native of St. Paul, DJ Mickey Breeze has been at the site of the mural (Ramp A) daily, playing music for the public while Hiero Veiga paints. He has curated a funk playlist to "keep the party movin'."

KMOJ's Chantel Sings and Walter "Q-Bear" Banks will be the evening's hosts. The big performance is the legendary Dr. Mambo's Combo. Known for their Prince covers, they've been paying homage to Prince through music since the 80s.

"It's time to party," said Joan Vorderbruggen, Public Art Consultant. "I remember what it was like to be at Paisley park at 2, 3, 4 o'clock in the morning and still dancing. While we won't be staying out till 4am, we will be dancing."

Organizers Smith-Akinsanya and Vorderbruggen are emphasizing the ceremony to officially unveil the mural as the focal point of the night. The Purple Light Show will be a unified display from businesses in the downtown core that will turn their exterior lighting purple at the same time around 9pm on Thursday June 2nd.

"We can't wait to see the city celebrate Prince and this fantastic new mural," said Steve Cramer, president & CEO, mpls downtown council. "The Purple Block Party is going to be such a fun gathering downtown, and it will help start a packed summer of downtown events and activities. Prince is still bringing us together and showing us that we share so many things in common that unite us."

The Purple Block Party will be on Thursday, June 2nd from 7pm to 10pm. The evening is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to wear purple and come ready to have a good time and with an appetite as food trucks will line the streets. For more information on the block party, and the official Prince mural, please visit: CrownOurPrince.com.

Crown Our Prince Project

The Crown Our Prince Project is an initiative organized and led by Sharon Smith-Akinsanya (CEO, Rae Mackenzie Group) and Joan Vorderbruggen (Public Art Consultant). Crown Our Prince has one purpose: to see Prince recognized for his innumerable contributions to the City of Minneapolis and the State of Minnesota and celebrated for his life and living legacy. Find out more at CrownOurPrince.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18693574.htm