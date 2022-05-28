Boston Children's Museum Fenway Farms Rooftop Garden Opens for Season

Outdoor Garden Will Introduce Children to Plants and Animals that Live in the Garden while Fostering a Connection with Nature
BOSTON (PRWEB) May 28, 2022
Boston Children's Museum announces the opening of its new Fenway Farms Rooftop Garden, a replica of the rooftop garden at Fenway Park. An 1,100-square-foot space on the Museum's second level overlooking the plaza, the Garden was created with the support of The John W. Henry Family Foundation, The Werner Family Foundation, and the Red Sox Foundation.
The Garden offers the opportunity for children and families to interact with living organisms led by knowledgeable farmer educators. The space encourages open exploration and the use of imagination in thinking about the plants and animals who live in it and in other natural spaces. Green City Growers will maintain the Garden during the growing season, planting and harvesting the produce and herbs.
With the support of a farmer educator, children and families can explore local plants and discover how they change during and throughout the seasons. The goal is to encourage curiosity and empathy towards plants and animals and feel a capacity to care for them while developing an understanding of the lives of the flora and fauna and the people who care for them. Visiting families will explore and consider the biodiversity within even a small garden and the area around the Museum.
"The Fenway Farms Garden at Boston Children's Museum is an exciting new outdoor exhibit at the Museum and a space for visitors to explore how plants are grown and travel from the garden to their table," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "At a time that we are more aware than ever of how food, farming, and the natural environment are linked to our changing climate, the Fenway Farm will be a place where children and adults can get their hands into the soil, learn about farming and gardening, explore topics such as food justice and climate change and enjoy the pleasures of gardening."
The Garden will change seasonally and will include sunflowers, strawberries, carrots, peas, spinach, and other plants and vegetables, some of which will be shared with the Museum's animal life, such as red leaf lettuce for the turtles on exhibit. Excess produce harvested from the site will be donated to Lovin' Spoonfuls, a Boston-based nonprofit organization that distributes fresh, healthy food that would otherwise be discarded.
Fenway Farms Garden provides a space for visitors and staff to get outside and learn, explore, and play through plants and gardening and will be operational through October with regular program activities. Please visit http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org/Calendar for details and scheduled times of programs.
About Boston Children's Museum
Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Hours and Admission
The Museum is open with two set daily time slots, 9:00am-12:00pm and 1:30-4:30pm. To reduce touchpoints and enable timed visits, all ticketing will be done online. Members must also make reservations online. There are a limited number of visits reservations available for each time slot. Adults, $20, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $20; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.
