Gynecomastia Surgery Study in Young Men Highlights the Benefits of Male Breast Reduction in Patients of All Ages, says Dr. Michael Jazayeri

The Orange County-based board-certified plastic surgeon comments on a recent article that men with unusually large breasts can be just as embarrassed as their younger counterparts, and just as happy when the issue is corrected.

A May 26 article on EurekAlert covers a study looking at outcomes of breast reduction surgery in boys and young men suffering from gynecomastia (enlarged breasts). The study published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), found that reduction procedures for young men led to "significant improvement in self-esteem and almost every aspect of quality of life." Researchers also found that the participants in the study experienced these benefits even in cases where they were dealing with highly treatable minor complications. Orange County plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Jazayeri says that his experience with adult patients showed a similar pattern of success.

Dr. Jazayeri notes that patients like those featured on his website's gynecomastia treatment before-and-after gallery have consistently reported feeling much greater confidence and comfort in their own skin in a wide variety of social situations, including during times when they are fully dressed. The doctor adds that a great many men, many of whom may have had weight issues as youngsters, have painful memories of being mocked or bullied due to "man boobs," especially during and after puberty. When these issues linger, the sting can last well into adulthood and have real social and psychological impacts.

The plastic surgeon adds that, even in a society where excess weight is widespread, men who may be otherwise comfortable being seen by a pool or at the beach with a "dad bod" are nevertheless likely to be excessively embarrassed if their breasts are unusually large. He adds that cruel teasing is not unheard of even among full-grown adults who should know better.

Dr. Jazayeri adds that, while a lot of gynecomastia is associated with being overweight or obese, it may also occur in the most physically fit male specimens. The doctor notes that ultra-muscular superstar Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson has gone public with a gynecomastia procedure earlier in his career. Johnson credits the surgery with giving him greater confidence in his frequently shirtless career as a pro-wrestler and actor. The board-certified plastic surgeon notes that, perhaps because oversize breasts are such a sensitive and painful matter for many men of all body types, his male breast reduction patients are consistently thrilled and relieved by their outcomes.

Readers can learn more about Dr. Michael Jazayeri by visiting his website at https://drjaz.com/ or by calling (714) 834-0101. The doctor offers his services from two Orange County locations in the cities of Newport Beach and Santa Ana.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gynecomastia_surgery_study_in_young_men_highlights_the_benefits_of_male_breast_reduction_in_patients_of_all_ages_says_dr_michael_jazayeri/prweb18706910.htm