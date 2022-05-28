Practical Scalable Climate Tech Solutions are the Need of the Hour: Raj Chowdhury

Growing VC funds are propelling the climate tech industry forwards. The sector, however, needs to start delivering on its promises, says HashCash CEO Raj Chowdhury.

Concerns for climate change and its associated environmental impact are rising each passing year, leading to widespread growth in the global green tech sector. HashCash CEO Raj Chowdhury lauds these climate-conscious efforts and believes the time is appropriate for these technologies to deliver viable solutions.

The growing agitation is justified considering the fact that world temperatures have been on average 1℃ above the pre-industrial period(1850 to 1900) for the 8th consecutive year in 2022, as per the World Meteorological Organization(WMO). Additional reports reflect that worldwide carbon emissions scaled a new high at 36.44 billion tonnes in 2019. The following year's 5.8% decrease was mainly due to the global COVID pandemic.

Chowdhury, an eminent blockchain pioneer, states, "The uphill battle for saving our environment is not possible without technology and smart application of existing resources. We need breakthrough innovations built on the foundation of available tools, as consumer awareness and involvement are already present."

Green technology is no longer a niche segment. Over 600 investments were made in this sector in the year 2021 alone, amounting to over US$ 40 billion. The target of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 must be achieved to prevent a climate disaster. Mere waste recycling and carbon credit purchase are not sufficient, the transformation must come from all sides. Blockchain-powered carbon marketplace, agricultural tech, and environmental asset digitization are some of the possibilities.

"What matters, in the end, are results. Be it blockchain carbon capture reward programs, reduced energy consumption, or using cloud services for remote working- the efficacy of the solutions are key to determining what we will leave for the future," mentioned Chowdhury, who had previously spoken on blockchain marketplaces for carbon reduction, and growing DAO adoption for noble causes.

Led by Chowdhury, HashCash Consultants offer a combination of excellence, innovation, and transparency in global blockchain development. The US-based company deployed its white label products and customized solutions in over 26 countries and has been awarded top honors as a blockchain development company by a global business review firm. HashCash recently made a significant contribution to UAE's crypto revolution, offering its white label crypto exchange architecture to a global bank.

Scalability and feasibility are the main challenges in front of green tech processes for delivering practical results to combat global warming and avoid climate change. The resolve is brewing worldwide, the resources are there, and what's needed are efficient solutions.



About Raj Chowdhury:

Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of HashCash Consultants and a Blockchain pioneer. Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between two of the largest global banks. Raj is a prominent voice in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to Economic Times, Business World, and CNNMoney and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. He is a member of Asha Silicon Valley, a nonprofit committed to education for children in emerging countries. Author of the book ‘The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/practical_scalable_climate_tech_solutions_are_the_need_of_the_hour_raj_chowdhury/prweb18706458.htm