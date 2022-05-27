Captello Sponsors "Invisible Industry Tour" to Kick Off in DC

The Invisible Industry Tour is a mobile marketing initiative that will bring awareness to the trade show, convention, meeting, and live events industry. Most importantly, it will help create jobs, connect, support, and develop the industry's workforce.

June 1st Global Exhibitions Day to Begin National Tour

Captello, a leading provider of Premium Lead Capture and Event Engagement Solutions, has partnered with the National Trade Show Alliance, also known as NTSA, to help increase awareness and visibility of workforce opportunities within the events industry. Captello's platform will empower the NTSA to expand its reach with CRM, Sales Enablement and Marketing Automation solutions, and a suite of interactive gamification experiences that will enrich the tour experience, increase engagement, and help the NTSA to build a growing support network using Captello's premium lead retrieval solutions that enable data capture via customized forms and a mobile device app from anywhere in the world.

The Invisible Industry Tour, a collective effort across the live events industry that includes show organizers / associations, general contractors, trades / unions, experiential designers / producers, trade show suppliers, venues, convention / visitors' bureaus, and STEAM / workforce development, will feature a 49-foot Triune Quad-X Mobile Trailer that will visit multiple U.S. cities hosting industry events, including a stop in Las Vegas for EXHIBITORLIVE June 20-24.

Visitors to the trailer will be immersed in interactive presentations, exhibits and time-lapse videos created by industry associations, designers, builders, unions, support services and more, showing the work that goes into producing a trade show, including setup to tear-down and behind-the-scenes in proposals and design.

The tour is touted as a mobile marketing initiative that will bring awareness to the trade show, convention, meeting, and live events industry. Most importantly, it will help create jobs, connect, support, and develop the industry's workforce.

The tour plans to roll out on Global Exhibition Day, June 1, from Washington, D.C. with a goal of meeting with public officials, economic development directors, labor unions and other groups to emphasize the importance of the trade show industry in those cities, says National Trade Show Alliance Founder Laura Palker.

The NTSA is collaborating with many industry veterans across the entire spectrum of the 6.6 million jobs that are involved in the live events industry to create a library of knowledge—consisting of 20–30-minute videos—that will help train the next generation of trade show workers. By taking that mobile exhibit on the road for the next year, it's hoped that the industry's anonymity can finally be ended by introducing the work opportunities that the live events industry can provide to the next generation.

"It is time to tell our story in person. This grassroots initiative will speak to the next generation workforce about jobs that will provide skills for a lifetime and career opportunities," Palker says. "While our industry leaders and advocacy groups focus on a federal level, the Invisible Industry Tour will target local communities, to help build awareness and support."

Blogs/Social Media Links:

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12543024/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/National-Trade-Show-Alliance-101252725569995/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/national_trade_show_alliance/

Blog: http://www.linkedin.com/pulse/we-conferences-exhibitions-trade-shows-meetings-people-laura-palker/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/captello_sponsors_invisible_industry_tour_to_kick_off_in_dc/prweb18706879.htm