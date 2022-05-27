FIT's Future of Fashion Show Highlights the Importance of Access to a Wide Assortment of Outstanding Fabric Options, says Fabric Selection Inc.

The Los Angeles area fabric wholesaler comments on a recent article that no one knows where the fashion world will be in ten years, ten days, or ten minutes so access to a wide array of materials is essential for companies who want to stay on top of things.

A May 26 article in New York Amsterdam News reports on the return of the FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) Future of Fashion show. Back after a long break due to the Covid pandemic and presented outdoors, the show featured cutting-edge creations from FIT BFA students who competed in categories including knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel, special occasion outfits, and children's wear, with the children's creations reportedly being the hit of the show. Los Angeles-area-based wholesaler Fabric Selection Inc. says that the creativity and energy of the young fashionistas behind the show is a reminder of the fact that the fashion field is constantly evolving and changing in ways that are impossible to predict. That's why access to an extremely broad range of fabrics is essential to manufacturers and designers who need to stay relevant by staying on top of all of the latest trends.

Fabric Selection says that a good wholesale fabric provider offers its customers as broad a palette of looks, textures, patterns, and colors as possible so they can find what they need the moment an inspiration or a new trend calls for speedy action. The wholesaler notes that its offerings include outstanding pajama, yoga, and loungewear fabrics, as well as woven, knit, chiffon, and lace. Print styles include camouflage, waffle, and plaid prints. The fabric provider adds that, if prospective customers browsing the site are unable to find what they're looking for, they are invited to call in and a friendly and knowledgeable team member will do their best to find the needed material.

The wholesaler adds that its fashion-savvy customer service team is comprised of thoughtful and experienced professionals. Once an order is made, the job of the customer service crew then becomes ensuring that the correct material arrives when it is needed and no later. Fabric Selection adds that every member of its team understands the importance of the customers getting what they expect, when they expect it. The wholesaler says that, in a business where staying up to date is essential, time is always of the essence and Fabric Selections makes sure that it is on schedule so that customers can stay on top of theirs.

Interested readers who would like to learn more about Fabric Selection Inc. and its products can call (213) 516-7053 or visit https://www.fabricselection.com/. The company's customer service team is standing by and ready to help designers, manufacturers, and others

