Franklin County Visitors Bureau Holds A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 at the Capitol Theatre in Chambersburg

Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is excited to announce twenty-two performers for A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 at the Capitol Theatre on June 4, 7 PM to 9 PM, in downtown Chambersburg. A Cappella & Unplugged is a music competition where contestants vie for $500 and a chance to perform in front of thousands as part of the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & REBIRTH event in July.

New in 2022 is free admission to Round 1 at the Capitol Theatre. Anyone wishing to attend can get a free admission ticket here. Enjoy an evening of local and regional talent--folk, rock, pop, bluegrass, and more.

"The talent this year is vast. Individuals span different playing styles and techniques. It's a wonderful mix," said Evan Crider, FCVB tourism associate, who coordinates the open mics and emcees this year's competition.

In 2019, A Cappella & Unplugged, working with Leadership Franklin County, launched an open mic format to find contestants. Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in Chambersburg, 633 Brewing in Waynesboro, TBC Brewing at Barrel House in Chambersburg, and One North Coffee & Bake Shop hosted open mics January to May 2022. This year, these open mic performers will take the stage at the Capitol Theatre for Round 1: Megan Paullet, Fast Eddie, Carmine, Shaffer & Sullivan, Riders, Anne Spangle. Willeby Hayes, Will & Grace, Survive the Conspiracy, Cagan Golstein, Ryan Brandenburg, Zoe Mason, Ryan Franko, K Kamplain, Whispering Creek Bluegrass, Tommy B, Rebekah Foster, Andelena Jackson, Stevie D, Lauren Dukehart, Robert Twine, and Ryan Brandenburg.

At Round 1, a panel of judges decide the top six acts, which move into the Final Round, held rain or shine on the steps of the Franklin County Courthouse on July 16 at 7 PM. The 2022 judges include David Keller, Franklin County Commissioner; Taryn West, recently of Chambersburg Council for the Arts; Beth Thoresen, Marketing Director Capitol Theatre, and Scott Bauer, local musician and talent coordinator. In addition to the judges' selection of six performers, the June 4 audience at the Capitol Theatre will vote the winner of People's Choice Award. The act with the most votes receives a cash prize of $100.

"The visitors bureau started A Cappella & Unplugged in 2015. It was part of the 1864 events to celebrate the rebirth of Chambersburg after its burning during the Civil War. The history of what happened on July 30, 1864 in Chambersburg is violent, but the bleakness of the burning did not end Chambersburg. The courage and stamina of those residents rebuilt the community. A Cappella & Unplugged was simply our way of celebrating the human spirit. 2022 is the eighth year of A Cappella & Unplugged, and we are glad to be back at the Capitol Theatre after a two-year COVID hiatus," said Janet Pollard, executive director of Franklin County Visitors Bureau.

Past winners of A Cappella & Unplugged are:

2021: Bailey Appleby

2020: Gabrielle Stone

2019: For F4ith,

2018: Alexus Lawson

2017: Elly Cooke

2016: Kate & Isaac

2015: "A World Apart" with Taylor Piper and Kristopher Potter

Enjoy amazing talent on June 4 at the Capitol Theatre and get a first look at the future winner of A Cappella & Unplugged 2022.

