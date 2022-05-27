The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Announces Returning Sponsorship of PBS' 33rd Annual National Memorial Day Concert

Concert to honor our American heroes with all-star performances and tributes on Sunday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST on PBS
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 27, 2022
Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of remarkable individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, is pleased to announce its role as lead sponsor of the 33rd National Memorial Day Concert on PBS for the second year in a row, thanks to Association leadership. For over three decades, this multi-award-winning televised American tradition has honored the military service of men and women in uniform, veterans, their families, and those who have given their lives while serving our nation.
The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 to dispel the mounting belief among our nation's youth that the American Dream was no longer attainable – a Dream that remains today because of the service and sacrifice of our military members. The achievements of Horatio Alger Members and the promise and drive shown by Horatio Alger Scholars and Alumni are possible because America's freedoms are protected by service men and women.
"We are proud to return and support the 33rd National Memorial Day Concert thanks to a select group of Members whose generosity made this possible," said James F. Dicke II, chairman, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "This concert, and the men and women it honors, display the values our organization holds dear – bravery, compassion, dedication – the very ideals that symbolize what it means to be an American. The Association is honored to help recognize and pay homage to them through this longstanding tradition."
More than 200 Members and hundreds more Alumni Scholars are veterans of the U.S. military, including David A. Thompson ('22), Robert A. McDonald ('22), Vance L. Cryer ('19), Tommy Ray Franks ('10), James H. Doolittle ('72), Sherian Grace Cadoria ('03), Robert J. Dole ('88), R. James Nicholson ('00), and Colin L. Powell ('91).
"It is a privilege to have welcomed so many veterans as Members over the last 75 years, and we look forward to inducting more each year," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director of the Association. "Supporting this concert is another way we can pay our respects to these brave men and women and show our gratitude for their selflessness that has provided our Members and Scholars the freedoms to pursue their dreams."
Michael Colbert, Capital Concerts Executive Producer , said, "We are pleased to welcome back the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans as underwriter for the National Memorial Day Concert. This year's concert will demonstrate the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories interwoven with musical performances to honor our nation's heroes and recognize the ultimate sacrifice so many have made. We admire the Association's mission to help develop future leaders through supporting deserving students who have showcased tremendous strength and perseverance in the face of adversity."
Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise return as hosts of the National Memorial Day Concert, featuring live performances and tributes saluting American heroes from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The 2022 concert –one of PBS' highest-rated programs – will feature the following special tributes:
- General Colin Powell Remembrance – Featuring acclaimed actor Dennis Haysbert (24, MAJOR LEAGUE). The concert will honor the memory and legacy of General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.). For over a quarter of a century, General Powell, a Horatio Alger Member, was an important part of the National Memorial Day Concert, speaking to the nation about the sacred meaning of Memorial Day, reminding us of the debt owed to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our liberty and freedom, and calling on the nation to help and support those who served and their families.
- Generations of Service – Portrayed by award-winning actor Gil Birmingham (YELLOWSTONE, WIND RIVER). In tribute to the over 58,000 American lives lost in the Vietnam War and those who served during the Vietnam era, the concert will share the story of combat medic Francis Whitebird, a young warrior from a Lakota family with generations of military service. Whitebird's uncle fought in World War I, his father was a Lakota Code Talker during World War II, and both his sons served in the Iraq War. During two tours in Vietnam, Whitebird endured combat losses and saved lives, received a Purple heart, and forged bonds of friendship that have lasted a lifetime. Francis Whitebird will be honored for his service to his fellow soldiers and to our country.
- Honoring Gold Star Families – With multi-Emmy Award-winning actress Jean Smart (HACKS, MARE OF EASTTOWN) and Joe Mantegna. Each year, the concert remembers the fallen and their grieving families. In 2022, we share the story of Maj. General Mark Graham, USA (Ret.) and his wife Carol, who in under eight months suffered the loss of their two sons. 2LT Jeff Graham was killed in Iraq by an IED blast and Senior ROTC Cadet Kevin Graham lost his battle with depression. Their sons died fighting different battles, but both dedicated their lives to serving the nation. The Grahams' story shares their journey through grief, healing, and their decision to spend their lives helping others receive mental health and other critical support.
- Women in WWII Tribute – Featuring Tony Award-nominated star of stage and screen Mary McCormack (HEELS, WEST WING). The concert will honor and remember the women who served the nation in uniform and on the home front in World War II in a tribute to these unsung heroes of the Greatest Generation, with several of these trailblazing women taking part in the segment.
- Medal of Honor Tribute - Featuring Gary Sinise. A tribute to the heroism, sacrifice and dedication of our Medal of Honor recipients – the nation's highest award for valor in combat – will feature the participation of living recipients.
- Lincoln Memorial 100th anniversary – Featuring Gary Sinise. The concert will mark the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall, built in tribute to President Lincoln. His Gettysburg Address spoken in honor of those who gave their last full measure of devotion, was foundational to the nation's commemoration of Memorial Day.
The special tributes will be interwoven with guest speakers and musical performances by multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga; Emmy, Grammy, Tony and SAG Award-nominated actor Norm Lewis; and chart-topping country music singer songwriter and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan. The night will also include performances by Grammy Award-winning singer Rhiannon Giddens, Tony Award-winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell, acclaimed singer and American Idol alum Pia Toscano, and the National Symphony Orchestra led by top pops conductor Jack Everly. A special Salute to Services with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, debuted in 2021, will also return.
The National Memorial Day Concert will broadcast live on PBS stations on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. EDT. It will be broadcasted to U.S. troops around the world on the American Forces Network. The concert will also stream on Facebook, YouTube, and at http://www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and will be available as Video on Demand, May 29 to June 12, 2022.
The Association honors all of our country's courageous veterans and service men and women, including the following Horatio Alger Association Members:
Robert H. Abplanalp
Buzz Aldrin
Joe L. Allbritton
Wally Amos
Lee R. Anderson, Sr.
Walter Anderson
James R. Andrews, M.D.
Al Annexstad
George L. Argyros, Sr.
Roy L. Ash
Gene Autry
William E. Bailey
Karl D. Bays
Sandy Beaver
Howard O. Beaver, Jr.
J. Robert Beyster
John R. Block
Michael Bongiovanni
John Bowles
Walter Brennan
Jack H. Brown
Art Buchwald
Dean L. Buntrock
Harold Burson
Sherian Grace Cadoria
James R. Caldwell
Wesley E. Cantrell
Lester W. Carter
Johnny Cash
S. Truett Cathy
R. Carl Chandler
Marvin Chandler
Arthur A. Ciocca
James H. Clark
William P. Clements, Jr.
James A. Collins
John W. Colloton
John B. Connally
William Alfred Cook
Delos M. Cosgrove
Thomas G. Cousins
Robert L. Crandall
John C. Crean
Trammell Crow
Henry Crown
Vance L. Cryer
Emmett J. Culligan
Raymond L. Danner
John H. Dasburg
Peter M. Dawkins
William E.C. Dearden
Michael E. DeBakey
Robert H. Dedman
John Paul DeJoria
Jerry E. Dempsey
Richard M. DeVos
Robert J. Dole
William J. Donlon
James H. Doolittle
Adron Doran
Michael E. Dougherty
Archie W. Dunham
Percy J. Ebbot
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Leonard L. Farber
Robert E. Farrell
Clarence C. Finley
Lee F. Flaherty
Sam M. Fleming
Robert S. Fogarty, Jr.
Hiram L. Fong
Gerald R. Ford
Sam Fox
Tommy Ray Franks
Alwin F. Franz
Foster Stephen Friess
Robert P. Gerholz
Terry M. Giles
Robert Blyth Goergen
Stedman Graham
Harry J. Gray
William E. Greehey
Jenard M. Gross
Peter M. Guida
Chuck Hagel
Edmund A. Hajim
George S. Halas
Michel T. Halbouty
Bruce T. Halle
Alexander G. Hardy
Thomas L. Harken
Leon W. Harman
Paul Harvey
James A. Haslam II
Robert Wayne Hawkinson
Walter J. Hickel
Clayton Paul Hilliard
Richard D. Holland
Dennis Franklin Holt
Clifford F. Hood
Edward A. Horrigan, Jr.
John A. Howard
H. Wayne Huizenga
Jon M. Huntsman
Arthur E. Imperatore, Sr.
Daniel K. Inouye
Russell L. Isaacs
Arthur G. James
Dean W. Jeffers
James Earl Jones
Earle M. Jorgensen
Ewing Marion Kauffman
Dee J. Kelly
Patrick C. Kelly
Donald R. Keough
Jeong H. Kim
James V. Kimsey
Henry A. Kissinger
Richard L. Knowlton
Alexander Kroll
Thomas W. Landry
Kenneth G. Langone
Harold F. Lenfest
Alfred Lerner
Richard L. Lesher
Gilbert E. LeVasseur, Jr.
Samuel H. Levinson
James J. Ling
Bernie Little, Sr.
Allen Ludden
John D. MacArthur
Walter S. Mack
James J. Maguire, Sr.
Frederic V. Malek
Vincent G. Marotta
Abraham Lincoln Marovitz
Harvey L. Massey
Warren E. McCain
John H. McConnell
Robert A. McDonald
Charles A. McKee
Rod McKuen
Ed McMahon
Frank A. McPherson
Harry A. Merlo
Howard M. Meyers
Alan B. Miller
Thomas E. Millsop
George P. Mitchell
George J. Mitchell
Joseph R. Moderow
James R. Moffett
Thomas S. Monaghan
Thomas W. Moore
Jim Moran
John A. Moran
Michael G. Morris
Charles Stewart Mott
Frank C. Nicholas
R. James Nicholson
John J. O'Connor
James A. Patterson
John Pappajohn
Allen E. Paulson
William T. Payne
H. Ross Perot, Sr.
Ann Person
Lewis H. Phillips
Charles J. Pilliod, Jr.
Carl R. Pohlad
Harold A. Poling
Colin L. Powell
Gwilym A. Price
James H. Pugh, Jr.
Ronald Reagan
Steven S Reinemund
D.B. Reinhart
Frank E. Resnik
Harold J. Richards
Edward V. Rickenbacker
Carl H. Ricker, Jr.
Harry S. Rinker
Joseph Robbie
Josue Robles, Jr.
David M. Roderick
Juan Antonio Rodríguez
Richard M. Rosenberg
Darrell Royal
Howard A. Rusk
William G. Salatich
T. Denny Sanford
Harold G. Scheie
Stephen C. Schott
Peter G. Scotese
Ray W. Scott, Jr.
Walter Scott, Jr.
John H. Scully
Tom Selleck
James M. Seneff, Jr.
Beurt R. SerVaas
Mark Shepherd, Jr.
Delford M. Smith
George V. Smith
Alex G. Spanos
Jack D. Sparks
William H. Spoor
Earl W. Stafford, Sr.
Harold E. Stassen
Roger T. Staubach
Manfred Steinfeld
Herbert J. Stiefel
Carl B. Stokes
Peter W. Stott
L. Homer Surbeck
William B. Tabler, Sr.
J. Ronald Terwilliger
R. David Thomas
David A. Thompson
Charles B. Thornton
Henry B. Tippie
Harold Toppel
Monroe E. Trout
Fred L. Turner
R.E. Turner
Romeo J. Ventres
Hicks B. Waldron
Sam M. Walton
Ronald C. Waranch
Herbert A. Wertheim
Carl H. Westcott
Kemmons Wilson
Huey J. Wilson
Sidney D. Wolk
Benjamin H. Wooten
Michael W. Wright
Michael B. Yanney
Charles E. Yeager
About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:
Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2022, the Association is expected to award more than $17 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to over 1,700 students across the United States and Canada, and provide college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. Since 1984, the Association has awarded more than $235 million in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit http://www.horatioalger.org.
About Capital Concerts:
Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For over 40 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festival Award, the Golden Cine Award, and the Writer's Guild of America Award.
The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment awards shows including the ACADEMY AWARDS, GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, and more.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_horatio_alger_association_of_distinguished_americans_announces_returning_sponsorship_of_pbs_33rd_annual_national_memorial_day_concert/prweb18705695.htm
