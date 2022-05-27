Rose Health & MyAdvisor Extend Partnership With Yellow Ribbon Fund to Offer Free Mental Health Services To 200 Additional Wounded Veterans, Their Families & Caregivers

Rose Health, a digital mental health company, and MyAdvisor, a specialized holistic wellness division of technology company Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire), partner together to provide 300 veterans with free, personalized mental health self-help resources and access to a concierge care team to the Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF).

The powerful collaboration began six months ago and will now triple the number of individuals with access to a personalized mental health care journey which includes a concierge care team through a digital mobile app platform.

Rose Health, a digital mental health company, and MyAdvisor, a specialized holistic wellness division of technology company Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire), partner together to provide 300 veterans with free, personalized mental health self-help resources and access to a concierge care team to the Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF). The Yellow Ribbon Fund, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a veteran service organization serving wounded, ill, and injured post 9/11 service members and caregivers from every branch of the U.S military.

Monday, May 30th, marks Memorial Day, a federal holiday for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces. As this day approaches, the nation often re-examines the needs of the veteran population and how we can best support them in return for their service to our country. As such, the importance of fighting the stigma against mental health treatment, increasing access to support, and addressing the specific needs of veterans has never been more important.

This powerful collaboration will now provide 300 veterans, their families, and caregivers with access to mental health care resources and a concierge care team through its integrated mobile app platform. This evidence-based approach is powered by deep tech to help bring the right care to the right person at the right time. On the mobile app, users are empowered to take control of their mental health by submitting daily mood check-ins and journals which are analyzed by 7 in-house AI algorithms to determine a given user's specific needs and concerns. Self-care and mental health support are then individualized through content tailored to their specific needs. This suite of curated content is available to them at any time and is continuously updated.

In addition, members receive access to the Rose Care Concierge Team, offering 24/7/365 support in 30 seconds or less with one phone call. This team, available through the Rose partnership with MyAdvisor, offers assistance in a wide variety of areas including navigational advocacy to help identify and coordinate care between internal and external veterans' support resources, triage and crisis assessment, behavioral health and wellness, career and financial guidance, and life adjustment skills. In doing so, the Rose partnership with MyAdvisor grants access to care coordination support and removes mental health care hurdles to connect veterans with the right level of care at the right time through the Yellow Ribbon Fund.

Suicide prevention is among the top concerns for the veteran population in conjunction with combating the stigma that often prevents veterans from seeking mental health support. By providing free access to care and support, this collaborative effort will help address these specific concerns. In 2019, there were an average of 17.2 Veteran suicides per day; over half of those were among individuals who did not receive targeted support through the VHA. By increasing the number of avenues for veterans to access mental health services, Rose Health in partnership with MyAdvisor and The Yellow Ribbon Fund can specifically address the mental health stigma and help prevent suicide via long-term monitored care on the mobile app and in-the-moment support available through the Rose Care Concierge Team.

This demographic also faces an increased risk for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, and suicide. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as many as 20% of veterans suffer from PTSD and many veterans report elevated feelings of anxiety and depression. Through daily check-ins on the app, targeted resources specific to veterans and PTSD, and the close monitoring of their mental health status, the collaboration between Rose Health, MyAdvisor, and Yellow Ribbon Fund functions to better coordinate care and ultimately increase access to needed resources in a highly specific and tailored manner while minimizing the burden of care on caregivers.

"Our military families deserve the best possible care, and that's why we're proud to partner with organizations like Rose Health and MyAdvisor. These organizations provide top-level mental health resources to our veterans and their families. Through collaborations such as this, we can break down the stigma surrounding mental health and provide much-needed support to those who have served our country," says Gina Harrow, Executive Director, Yellow Ribbon Fund.

"MyAdvisor began with our pioneer program VetAdvisor, focusing on how to best serve our military members, military families, and caregivers. Being able to continue to give back to those that serve others through this collaboration with Rose Health and Yellow Ribbon Fund is a true hallmark of our mission," says Jennifer Christman, President, MyAdvisor/VetAdvisor.

"Rose Health is humbled to offer 200 additional veterans, their families, and caregivers access to our services at no cost. We will provide the necessary resources to help them address PTSD concerns, anxiety, and depression to improve their overall well-being. PTSD concerns are particularly important for many veterans, but the lack of provider appointment availability often prevents timely access to necessary PTSD treatment for veterans. The resources we provide and a 24/7/365 concierge care team can help these veterans receive the right care at the right time. We are able to lower the cost of care for veterans with PTSD, who typically endure health care costs 3.5 times higher than their peers without PTSD. In observance of Memorial Day, we are honored to now grant a total of 300 service members access to our comprehensive mental health platform through our partnership with MyAdvisor and the Yellow Ribbon Fund," says Kavi Misri, CEO and Founder, of Rose Health.

About MyAdvisor, A Division of Three Wire Systems, LLC

Founded in 2006, Three Wire first began serving military personnel and veterans in 2007 when the veteran-owned business began VetAdvisor, a program that provides comprehensive wellness solutions that protect, support, and advocate for our nation's heroes. In 2019, it expanded its offerings to private sector employees to provide wellness, career development, financial literacy, and navigational advocacy support with the MyAdvisor program. Additionally, as an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) Certified crisis center, and the 2021 AAS Crisis Center of the Year Award Recipient, care coordinators are trained to identify crisis situations and take the appropriate steps to assess and triage services for individuals. Please visit http://www.threewiresys.com/myadvisor to learn more about MyAdvisor.

About Rose Health

Rose Health is a data-driven, collaborative, integrated mental health platform that is changing the way mental health care is accessed. Rose Health seamlessly helps providers, employers, and members improve outcomes by optimizing deep tech for early detection of anxiety and depression, allowing for remote patient monitoring in-between visits, and providing a suite of curated content for building mental resiliency. Rose Health leverages our Care Concierge platform to get our members immediate access to a licensed clinical social, ultimately solving the mental health access to care problem that has plagued the industry for decades. For more information, please visit https://rosehealth.com/.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18705517.htm