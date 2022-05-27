HydroWorx Announces Expansion into Veterinary Medicine- Offering Premier Hydrotherapy to Pets

Hydrotherapy company specializing in the rehabilitation of collegiate and professional athletes, pediatrics, and aging adults launches new product line for pet rehabilitation.

HydroWorx, the industry's foremost provider of performance and rehabilitative hydrotherapy solutions, has launched a new product line for animal health. For decades, HydroWorx has played a role in rehabilitating our nation's veteran's, keeping the world's top athletes in the game, and offering hope to tens of thousand's seeking physical rehabilitation. They now plan to add ‘extending the life of our nation's pets' to its extensive list of client success stories.

"We're delighted to expand into veterinary medicine with this new product offering," said Chief Operating Officer for HydroWorx, Barbra Levan. "There are many therapeutic benefits of hydrotherapy, particularly with an underwater treadmill. As we continue to focus on harnessing the power of water to accelerate healing, it was a natural transition to expand our product offerings beyond humans to animals."

With over 30,000 veterinary clinics in the United States, hydrotherapy has become a popular method to improve the health and wellness of pets. Now more than ever, pet owners are focusing more and more on rehabilitation and wellness treatments for their beloved companions.

The HydroWorx Pet Therapy line debuts with the K900, an underwater treadmill system made with medical grade stainless steel and a walk-through design. Clinicians can view therapy sessions from all angles with all-around glass structure. With plenty of space for a therapist, the K900 makes rehabilitation safe and effective for pets. The underwater treadmill can also be operated in the reverse direction and set on an adjustable incline.

HydroWorx product performance and effectiveness is demonstrated by an extensive foundation of clinical research in the industry. Reinforcing and applying this clinical data to the product and service offerings for the Pet Therapy line is a priority in the years to come.

Using the same innovative perspective and pioneering spirit that drove the business for 24 years, today's HydroWorx continues to innovate premier aquatic solutions to provide measurable outcomes in rehabilitation, sports performance, and veterinary sectors.

HydroWorx's trusted brand makes its rehabilitation and recovery products the most sought-after in professional sports—its clients include 90% of the combined teams in professional football, baseball, and basketball.

For more information, visit hydroworx.com or call (800) 753–9633.

About HydroWorx

HydroWorx harnesses the power of water to accelerate healing and movement through unique and innovative technology by providing world class, evidence-based, products, services, and education.

HydroWorx helps people and animals achieve their potential by accelerating healing through our advanced and unique use of water. We design and manufacture the world's finest water therapy and conditioning equipment for the sports, healthcare, senior living, wellness, and veterinary markets. The company leads the industry in scientific research and data supporting the therapeutic and rehabilitative properties of water therapy. HydroWorx has sold products in 50 states and twelve countries. Among its extensive and elite client list are Dr. James Andrews, renowned orthopedic surgeon; the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, the U.S. Navy Seals, NASA, the Kennedy Krieger Institute, Manchester United, the NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks, and NHL champion Tampa Bay Lightning, the NCAA men's basketball national champion University of Virginia, University of Notre Dame and Appalachian State. To learn more about HydroWorx, please visit hydroworx.com.

We make water work to help you achieve your potential.

