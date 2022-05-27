Hellas Breaks More Ground As Manor ISD Students Benefit From Baseball & Softball Fields Plus Tennis, Track & Field Events In The District

Manor ISD is getting new baseball and softball fields at Manor New Tech High School and Manor High School in addition to the track and field facility upgrades close to the Mustangs football stadium.

The economy is booming in Central Texas, especially in the communities surrounding Austin, Texas. Manor is one of the fastest growing suburbs of Austin. Manor ISD identified the need to continue serving the burgeoning student population including renovations to athletic facilities throughout the district. The direct result benefits students and coaches of Manor ISD, who realized the scope of this project could only be handled by the largest sports surfacing construction firm in America, Hellas Construction.

"This is designed so we can make sure that you have state of the art facilities to be able to perform to the best of your ability," said Manor ISD Superintendent Andre D. Spencer to the boys and girls track teams at a ribbon cutting ceremony at Manor High School May 9, 2022.

Manor ISD is a long time Hellas client and awarded a $14.5 million contract to the Austin based company for field renovations, post-tension tennis courts and new athletic facilities at multiple district locations. Hellas installed four long jump and triple jump runways plus a pole vault and high jump area, along with shotput and discuss throwing circles. "We have great facilities where the students can come, grow, get better and earn scholarships," added Manor High School Boys Track Coach Myron Aplon.

Another Manor ISD ground-breaking is taking place in May as Hellas will renovate the existing baseball and softball fields and dugouts at Manor New Tech High School and install Major Play® Matrix Helix® synthetic turf with SBR crumb rubber infill. The contract also includes from-the-ground-up construction of a new baseball/softball complex with dugouts, fencing, scoreboards, concession stands, restrooms and lighting at Manor Senior High School.

Major Play Matrix Helix delivers consistent and predictable ball response, a shock-absorbent field of play and Helix Technology that adds memory and strength to the fibers, so the fibers spring back quickly after use. The infill consists of a layer of pea gravel with a layer of dust-free SBR cuboidal rubber granules that minimize fly-out and splashing, conserves water and provides a predictable playing surface.

Hellas is also installing eight post-tension tennis courts. The Hellas TPS 5000 coating system and post-tensioned slabs are extremely durable and long lasting. The courts resist cracking, have no intervening joints, have better surface uniformity and predictability of play. The courts are built with tension cables placed in both directions per engineering specifications and tensioned once poured.

Hellas Construction takes a turn-key approach to athletic facilities. Hellas owns and operates company owned construction/installation equipment. The firm manufactures its synthetic turf, track, and court surfacing materials at three Hellas factories in the United States.

Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Controlling the supply chain and workforce means that Hellas can complete any turf, track, or court project – start to finish- without delay.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/5/prweb18682109.htm