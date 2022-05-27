Centric Consulting's Hilary Lee and Anelia Schmitt are honored with the 2022 Women Leaders in Technology Award

Annual Award Honors Outstanding Women in Technology Consulting
DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) May 27, 2022
Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announced two of its Chicago-based consultants, Hilary Lee and Anelia Schmitt, have been honored by Consulting Magazine with the Women Leaders in Technology 2022 Award.
Now in its third year, the awards acknowledge contributions made by women in the technology consulting profession. Highlighting the impact women have in the industry has been a long-standing tradition for Consulting Magazine. According to the magazine, "Women leaders in technology fields are often overlooked, particularly in the consulting profession — where three-quarters of the industry is male, especially in the upper ranks. And that number is even greater in technology circles."
The publication celebrates women leaders in technology for excellence in several categories. Centric Partner and Director Hilary Lee was recognized for Excellence in Client Services and Centric Manager Anelia Schmitt for Excellence in Innovation.
"We are so proud of Hilary and Anelia for their recognition as two of our best female consultants in the industry", said Amy McJoynt, Centric Director and Chicago Practice Lead. "Anelia continually goes above and beyond for her clients each and every day to deliver projects and programs. Hilary's ability to tap into potential change management roadblocks has been essential to successful transformations. We are thrilled to have both as an integral part of Centric Consulting and women leaders in Chicago."
Read Consulting Magazine's award highlights and the profiles of Hilary and Anelia.
About Centric Consulting
Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched in-house expertise in business transformation, hybrid workplace strategy, technology implementation and adoption.
Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, Centric has established a reputation for solving its clients' toughest problems, delivering custom solutions, and bringing deeply experienced consultants centered on what's best for your business.
In every project, you get a trusted Centric advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent from across the United States and India. Centric deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.
Headquartered in Ohio, with 1,200 employees and 14 locations, Centric has been honored over the years with over 100 awards for its commitment to employees, clients and communities. Most recently, the firm was recognized as one of Fast Company's 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.
