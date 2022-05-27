Pool Décor: Creating a Water Oasis with Lunada Bay Tile

Whether planning a lap or plunge pool, sparkling glass tile can elevate the design

With the warmer weather comes the focus on outdoor fun. If you're lucky enough to have a swimming pool in your backyard – or if you're thinking about adding one – creating that perfect refuge is more than just adding water. It comes down to personal preference and overall aesthetics when designing your outdoor space.

"We all need a place to call a sanctuary," say Feras Irikat, Director of Design & Marketing for Lunada Bay Tile. "Certainly since COVID-19, people have been reevaluating their indoor and outdoor spaces and are finding new ways to decompress and destress in their home environment. It's no longer just about having a pool or a backyard or a firepit. It's about how these features can contribute to an enhanced lifestyle."

People want their outdoor living space to connect with the surrounding environment, and they want to create an environment that is personal, unique and beautiful. "People no longer want to just dig a hole and jump in the water," Irikat says. "Personalization is the overarching trend that encompasses all others and can take on many forms: functionality, playfulness, fantasy, safe haven. How you design your pool speaks volumes about the type of vibe you wish to create."

According to the experts at Lunada Bay Tile, glass tile can add a touch of luxury and glamour to an outdoor pool.

"What's really inviting about glass tile is its reflective characteristics; it glistens and shimmers with an effervescent, almost ethereal quality," says Irikat. Unleash your inner artist, advises Irikat; create a mosaic or an original design. "If budget allows, mosaic tile the entire pool to create a color-filled underwater environment."

Lunada Bay glass tile collections are well suited for traditional indoor spaces, whether used in a kitchen backsplash, the bathroom or as a showpiece accent wall, but its watery colors and iridescence make glass an artistic choice for outdoor pools and spas. Pool designers can draw from a plethora of patterns, colors and sizes to create a bespoke environment. Glass tiles introduce a "wow factor" to the environment, Irikat says. "Silvers, coppers, blues, greens, all of those are organic colors. Even though they have a shine, they still have an organic feel to them."

While glass tiles are beautiful, the product is uniquely qualified for chlorine, salt, or saline chlorinated pools. Glass tiles do not fade, warp, or need high maintenance. The tiles are smooth to the touch and can be used on the pool floor and walls, however not on a patio or deck.

While tile prices can run the gamut, cutting on cost may save you money in the short-term, but focusing on quality and a look that you love will ensure your swimming pool and your summer fun lasts a long, long time, says Irikat.

Whether you have aesthetic or technical questions around pool design, the best advice according to Lunada Bay Tile is to work with a professional.

"Consulting with a licensed pool builder is the best choice you could ever make when seeking comprehensiveness and professionalism," advises Irikat.

Lunada Bay Tile is well known for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern influences while exploring the boundaries of material possibilities. Influenced by the Southern California lifestyle, and infused with a hint of Japanese sensibility, Lunada Bay Tile designs and produces handcrafted glass tile as well as ceramic, and concrete tiles with an emphasis on simplicity, texture, and color. The designs are born from an impulse to transform spaces in ways that enrich the experience of people's daily lives. For inspiration for both outdoor and indoor spaces, visit http://www.LunadaBayTile.com.

About Lunada Bay Tile

Lunada Bay Tile creates handcrafted glass, ceramic, and concrete tile with an emphasis on artistic simplicity, texture, and color. The name Lunada Bay Tile honors the beautiful Palos Verdes Peninsula of Los Angeles and exhibits the brand's design philosophy – to blend traditional craftsmanship with modern influences while exploring the boundaries of material possibilities. To learn more about Lunada Bay Tile and view the entire product line visit LunadaBayTile.com or call (310) 257-1300.

