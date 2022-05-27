Restaurant Industry Veteran Opening First DFW Area Mici Italian in Frisco

The Denver-based Italian concept is opening the doors to its Frisco location in late May, with about a dozen more in the region to follow, said franchise owner Carlos Smith.

Mici Italian, the fast-casual Italian franchise, is gearing up to open the brand's first Texas location in Frisco. The doors will open early July at 8244 FM 423, Suite 400, Frisco, Texas.

This exciting news is just the beginning of the Colorado restaurant chain's expansion plans. Carlos Smith, the franchisee who owns the forthcoming Frisco location, has plans to develop about a dozen locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. He hopes to get the establishments up and running fairly quickly, as he is excited about being the brand's first Texas franchisee.

"I saw the opportunity for growth with the company and decided to bring it to Dallas, where I think it's going to do extremely well," said Smith. "We're looking to open our second location in late November or December of this year, and then our third one by July of 2023. Within the next five years, we hope to open up another 10 to 15."

The team at Mici appreciates Smith's commitment and how dedicated he is to the expansion efforts of the brand.

"He is really jumping in with both feet and has an energy level and passion for taking care of people, whether that's employees or customers," said Co-founder Jeff Miceli. "We're over the moon to have him, and we're really excited to support him and take off from here."

Smith sees a great potential for the Italian fast-casual chain in the area, which is burgeoning with population growth. Mici is a great place to feed the whole family, with delicious pizzas and menu items made from the founders' father's homemade recipes.

"I think it's going to work well because Mici is known for being a family-oriented place, kid friendly, small and quaint. The combination of fast-casual yet quality food appeals to families," said Smith.

Mici is also growing in other states, with multi-brand franchisee Lucas Farnham signing a 30-unit agreement for the Phoenix, Arizona area. He is preparing to open the first few soon, and there is a store in Troy, Michigan coming soon as part of a 25-unit development agreement. The brand is ecstatic about the opportunities to reach more of the country.

"Our multi-unit agreements will allow us to catch fire in record time," Mici Italian CEO Elliot Schiffer said. "It's important for us to target the right franchisees, and our large-scale investors have brought quality insights to the table that will allow us to keep growing the brand responsibility."

For more information on Mici Italian, visit miciitalian.com.

ABOUT MICI

Founded in 2004 by Miceli siblings Jeff, Michael and Kim, Mici is an emerging Italian restaurant franchise based in Denver. Mici's streamlined artisanal menu offers comforting, classic Italian fare steeped in generations of family history, all prepared quickly without losing an inch of quality, for families who don't always have the time or money to prepare a full Italian dinner and each location offers minimal wait and delivery times thanks to high-efficiency kitchen operations. Recently Mici began national growth and is launching the brand in several markets this summer including DFW, Phoenix, and Detroit. In 2020, Mici Italian placed on FastCasual Movers and Shakers and QSR 40/40 lists and has won Denver's Best PIzza and Best Italian for the last 10 years.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/restaurant_industry_veteran_opening_first_dfw_area_mici_italian_in_frisco/prweb18706287.htm