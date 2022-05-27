Drivers Can Now Buy the Latest 2022 Honda Passport at Meridian Honda

Customers who want to own the new 2022 Honda Passport can purchase the same at the Meridian Honda dealership.

Drivers in and around the Meridian area in Mississippi who are interested in purchasing a Honda SUV this year can check out the impressive 2022 Honda Passport available at the Meridian Honda dealership. With powerful mechanical features and a strong exterior body, the SUV is perfect for drivers who love off-roading in addition to their daily drives.

Buyers who are interested in the 2022 Honda Passport can explore the vehicle up close at the dealership. They can take the vehicle for a test drive as well. This will help them assess the SUV and experience it better. With a power-packed 3.5L V6 engine, the SUV offers an engine power of 280 hp. This helps the vehicle handle all types of terrain with ease. The sales team at the dealership can share more interesting details about this SUV.

Please visit the meridianhonda.com website to learn about the services and vehicle offers available at the Meridian Honda dealership. For more details on the new 2022 Honda Passport , come over to Meridian Honda 503 Front Street Ext. Meridian, MS 39301 or contact them by phone at 601-693-4651.

