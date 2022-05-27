Isos Technology Joins the Scaled Agile Partner Network as a Bronze Transformation Partner

Isos Technology, a leading Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, announced it has joined the Scaled Agile Partner Network as a Bronze Transformation Partner.
TEMPE, Ariz. (PRWEB) May 27, 2022
This worldwide network includes transformation and platform providers who help enterprises facilitate, improve, and accelerate business results through adoption of the Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®). As the world's leading framework for enterprise agility, SAFe can help businesses address the challenges of developing and delivering high-quality software and systems in the shortest lead time possible, while still maintaining sustainability.
Isos Technology takes pride in its agile service offerings, including agile transformations, maturity assessments, coaching, training and certification, and scaled agile software implementations. These services help organizations adopt and scale agile practices across development and business teams, and gain resiliency and enterprise agility in order to drive value and achieve their strategic goals.
"Joining the Scaled Agile Partner Network gives Isos Technology yet another avenue to help companies transform their business for the better," said Tracy Walton, Director of Agile Services for Isos Technology. "SAFe is a proven framework that enables us to help customers improve productivity, employee engagement, quality, and time to market, which is why we are so excited for this partnership."
About Scaled Agile, Inc.
Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 700,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com.
About Isos Technology
Isos Technology accelerates the innovation curve for companies that are changing the world. Since 2005, we've partnered with organizations of all sizes to help them tackle tough business challenges and achieve their strategic goals. As a premier Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, we have a strong foundation in helping organizations get the most value out of their technology tools, and developing practices and people to drive efficiency, growth, agility, and resilience. We're dedicated to the long-term success of our customers, and have supported hundreds of organizations throughout their ITSM, Cloud, DevOps, and Agile transformation journeys. For more information, visit isostech.com.
