Qualified military personnel, veterans, and first responders in Ontario, California, can get a $500 bonus on purchasing/leasing a new Volkswagen vehicle.
ONTARIO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2022
Military personnel, Veterans and First Responders looking to get behind the wheel of a new Volkswagen can get a $500 bonus at Ontario Volkswagen, an automotive dealership in Ontario, California. Interested parties must be active-duty U.S. Military service members, U.S. Military veterans within twenty-four months of active duty, U.S. Military retirees (who have served over twenty years), First Responders and their family household members to qualify for this offer.
First Responders who can qualify for a $500 bonus include Police Officers, Sheriff/Sheriff's Deputy, Correctional Officers, Firefighters, Federal Law Enforcement Officers, State Troopers, Paramedics, EMTs and 911 Dispatchers/Operators. Prospective Buyers must present proof of military service or first responder employment and any other documentation required by the dealership.
Individuals can take advantage of the bonus offer on the purchase or lease of a new Volkswagen vehicle. Interested parties can explore the dealership's online inventory to start the buying process. Those who have any questions regarding the Volkswagen vehicles can contact the Ontario Volkswagen team in Ontario, California, by dialing 909-230-5610.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/military_personnel_veterans_and_first_responders_can_get_a_500_bonus_on_purchase_lease_of_a_volkswagen/prweb18706208.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.