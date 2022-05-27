Military Personnel, Veterans and First Responders Can Get a $500 Bonus on Purchase/Lease of a Volkswagen

Qualified military personnel, veterans, and first responders in Ontario, California, can get a $500 bonus on purchasing/leasing a new Volkswagen vehicle.

Military personnel, Veterans and First Responders looking to get behind the wheel of a new Volkswagen can get a $500 bonus at Ontario Volkswagen, an automotive dealership in Ontario, California. Interested parties must be active-duty U.S. Military service members, U.S. Military veterans within twenty-four months of active duty, U.S. Military retirees (who have served over twenty years), First Responders and their family household members to qualify for this offer.

First Responders who can qualify for a $500 bonus include Police Officers, Sheriff/Sheriff's Deputy, Correctional Officers, Firefighters, Federal Law Enforcement Officers, State Troopers, Paramedics, EMTs and 911 Dispatchers/Operators. Prospective Buyers must present proof of military service or first responder employment and any other documentation required by the dealership.

Individuals can take advantage of the bonus offer on the purchase or lease of a new Volkswagen vehicle. Interested parties can explore the dealership's online inventory to start the buying process. Those who have any questions regarding the Volkswagen vehicles can contact the Ontario Volkswagen team in Ontario, California, by dialing 909-230-5610.

