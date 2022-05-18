The Weinbach Group Lands New Client, HealthLink Dimensions, A Leader In Healthcare Provider Data

Healthcare Marketing Firm Named Agency Of Record For Rapidly Expanding Company With Two Decades Of Industry Expertise

Atlanta-based HealthLink Dimensions, which has built the largest audited database of healthcare provider data in the nation, selected Miami-based healthcare marketing firm, The Weinbach Group, during a competitive agency search that began in late 2021. HealthLink chose the Miami ad agency to bring awareness and visibility to its position as the nation's leader in connecting healthcare-related enterprises with physicians and other care providers. The Weinbach Group has already launched campaigns targeting pharmaceutical companies that rely on physicians to prescribe their drugs. In addition to pharma, the healthcare advertising agency will develop and implement programs to expand HealthLink's client base among hospitals and health systems, as well as health insurers, and to introduce new physician recruitment products to the market.

"We were looking for an agency partner that could accelerate our efforts to drive brand awareness using both digital and traditional creative strategies," said Amar Duggasani, president of HealthLink Dimensions. "The Weinbach Group demonstrated a keen understanding of what our company wanted to accomplish, who we needed to reach, and what makes us special. In addition, we were impressed by the firm's knowledge of our target market and their ideas for targeting new markets in the healthcare space."

HealthLink Dimensions' core business focuses on licensing its 1.7 million provider records for use by companies seeking to reach doctors and other care extenders. In addition, the company has recently found success working with insurance companies that must maintain accurate online and offline directories of in-network providers to comply with government regulations. The company is preparing to launch a novel physician recruitment product, driven by user-friendly technology, that will capitalize on industry trends toward employed physician models.

"Physicians are the centerpiece of the health delivery ecosystem, and HealthLink Dimensions has the most data about the most doctors of any company out there," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. "We can't wait to tell their story and leverage their data in new and exciting ways. Already, we're contemplating campaigns to reach players in the value-based care arena and to expand the company's client base among hospitals and health systems."

The Weinbach Group's comprehensive communications program will include digital marketing, content marketing, and healthcare public relations. "We look forward to helping HealthLink Dimensions continue on its path to success," added Mr. Weinbach.

About The Weinbach Group

The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries, and is best known as a healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.

