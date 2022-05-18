Cartessa Aesthetics Introduces Motus AZ+ to US & Canada

The new Motus AZ+ extends the award-winning laser technology for hair removal to three new treatment categories.

The Motus AZ+ is the next evolution of the Motus brand. Earlier generations, Motus AX & AY, came to dominate the hair removal market as the first, highly effective, alexandrite to offer pain-free laser hair removal treatments to both light and dark skin types. The ability to treat more skin types comfortably was the result of the Motus' exclusive energy delivery technology, moveo (italian for move). Cartessa is proud to introduce the next generation of Motus, the Motus AZ+, which extends moveo technology beyond just hair removal to offer a more comfortable way to treat pigmented lesions with the alexandrite wavelength, and to utilize Nd:YAG for skin revitalization and diffuse vascular lesions.

The Motus devices are the only aesthetic systems to employ moveo technology, an in-motion delivery that uses simple, continuous movements over a small area to gradually deliver a desired dosage of energy without damaging the surrounding skin. Moveo made it possible for the Motus AX & AY systems to break the traditional trade-off between efficacy, safety, and comfort with the gold standard 755 nm laser wavelength. Now, Motus AZ+, manufactured by DEKA, features four moveo handpieces; moveo HR for hair removal with the 755 nm and 1064 nm, moveo PL for pigmented lesion reduction with the 755 nm, moveo SR for skin revitalization and collagen and elastin stimulation with the 1064 nm, and moveo VL for vascular lesions using the 1064 nm wavelength. The cooled sapphire tip on the Motus AZ+ furthers the patient experience and safety.

By expanding the moveo offering, Motus AZ+ increases the ROI potential for this standalone system. "The Motus platforms have helped us increase revenue substantially year over year. In the two years of having Motus AX we paid for the device 10x over", says Dr. Leslie Apgar. "The introduction of Motus AZ+, will not only keep existing clients coming back, but it will also attract substantial new business as well."

North American based aesthetics company Cartessa Aesthetics is proud to continue the strong relationship with DEKA, Europe's top aesthetic laser manufacture, to introduce Motus AZ+ to the U.S. and Canada. DEKA and Cartessa first brought Motus AX & AY exclusively to the U.S. in 2017. "Our exclusive partnership with Cartessa has allowed us to establish the Motus brand in North America and now introduce the Motus AZ+," shares Paolo Salvadeo, CEO and BOD of DEKA M.E.L.A. "Cartessa understands what providers are looking for, and we are confident the Motus AZ+ will be as successful, if not more, than prior generations because of the expanded capabilities and financial potential."

With Motus AZ+, practitioners can now improve patient treatment experiences for a broader community while generating greater profitability for their businesses. Like other devices in Cartessa's premier portfolio, this breakthrough technology offers a real competitive advantage and meets the company's criteria of providing better efficacy, patient experience and return for the Cartessa customer. For more information about the Motus AZ+ visit http://www.cartessaaesthetics.com/motus or email info@cartessaaesthetics.com.

About Cartessa Aesthetics

Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC sources leading aesthetic medical devices for distribution to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetic physicians, and medical spas. Cartessa selects the most cutting-edge technologies that offer clinically proven efficacy, patient safety, and the best possible investment for patients and professionals. All products within Cartessa's portfolio are FDA-and or Health Canada cleared. For more information visit: http://www.cartessaaesthetics.com

About DEKA M.E.L.A.

DEKA M.E.L.A. is a controlled company of the large multinational Italian group EL. EN. The company, which has more than three decades of laser experience, chose DEKA as its company name which means attainment of perfection and excellence and is also "10" in Greek, the perfect number according to Pythagoras. The Florentine company is rooted in a culture that has made excellence of thought its dominant feature. Due to its invaluable cultural heritage and unique historical background, DEKA encompasses into its vision a promise of universal value: to turn every scientific discovery into a concrete benefit for physicians and patients, and to translate every technological innovation into ongoing improvements for the range of products and services it offers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cartessa_aesthetics_introduces_motus_az_to_us_canada/prweb18688049.htm