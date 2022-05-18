Enterprise Automation Promotes Jasmine Jauregui to Engineering Manager and Kyle Pickrell Earns California Professional Engineer License

Positioning for growth, Enterprise Automation promotes Engineering Supervisor Jasmine Jauregui to Engineering Manager and announces Kyle Pickrell has become a licensed professional engineer in the state of California.
IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 18, 2022
Enterprise Automation, A Tetra Tech Company, North America's leading provider of automation and digital transformation consulting services and program management today announced that Jasmine Jauregui has been promoted to Engineering Manager and Kyle Pickrell has earned professional engineer license in the state of California.
Engineering Supervisor Jasmine Jauregui has been promoted to Engineering Manager at Enterprise Automation, where she will act as the liaison between management and engineering staff, help deepen client relationships, and grow the engineering team and structure. Joining the company as a Controls Engineer I in 2015, Jauregui rose through the organization to Controls Engineer II & III all the way to Engineering Supervisor until her recent promotion to Engineering Manager. A graduate of Loyola Marymount University and UCLA, Jauregui holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in mechanical engineering.
"Jasmine was the model for the growth mindset and thinking style that has allowed Enterprise Automation to position itself where we are in the market," said Scott Pickford, Principal of Enterprise Automation. "She is an excellent culture bearer and role model for the staff."
Kyle Pickrell has recently earned his professional engineer license for control systems in the state of California. In his role as Controls Engineer II, Pickrell leads teams, staff and clients to achieve important end goals. A graduate of California State Polytechnic University, Pickrell holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
"Kyle has developed into a highly autonomous controls engineer," said Josh Riley, Principal of Enterprise Automation. "He is able to adapt to problems and situations based on a flexible skill set that meets a variety of client challenges."
Enterprise Automation is the only system integrator globally to achieve Master Alliance Partner status with Schneider Electric for expertise in Control Systems, Citect, AVEVA System Platform, PLC Modernization, and EcoStruxure Process Expert. In addition, the company is an AVEVA Endorsed System Integrator Partner and was the Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Partner of the Year in 2019.
About Enterprise Automation
Founded in 1998, Enterprise Automation, a Tetra Tech company, is a CSIA Certified industry leader in industrial automation consulting and control systems integration in the water / wastewater, life sciences, material handling, and the power & energy industries. With a strong focus on delivering reliable sustainable high-quality control systems solutions and integrations tailored to the specific needs of each client, our engineers ensure that clients' high expectations are met. For more information, visit Enterprise Automation's website, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/enterprise_automation_promotes_jasmine_jauregui_to_engineering_manager_and_kyle_pickrell_earns_california_professional_engineer_license/prweb18686415.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.