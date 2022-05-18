Enterprise Automation Promotes Jasmine Jauregui to Engineering Manager and Kyle Pickrell Earns California Professional Engineer License

Positioning for growth, Enterprise Automation promotes Engineering Supervisor Jasmine Jauregui to Engineering Manager and announces Kyle Pickrell has become a licensed professional engineer in the state of California.

Enterprise Automation, A Tetra Tech Company, North America's leading provider of automation and digital transformation consulting services and program management today announced that Jasmine Jauregui has been promoted to Engineering Manager and Kyle Pickrell has earned professional engineer license in the state of California.

Engineering Supervisor Jasmine Jauregui has been promoted to Engineering Manager at Enterprise Automation, where she will act as the liaison between management and engineering staff, help deepen client relationships, and grow the engineering team and structure. Joining the company as a Controls Engineer I in 2015, Jauregui rose through the organization to Controls Engineer II & III all the way to Engineering Supervisor until her recent promotion to Engineering Manager. A graduate of Loyola Marymount University and UCLA, Jauregui holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in mechanical engineering.

"Jasmine was the model for the growth mindset and thinking style that has allowed Enterprise Automation to position itself where we are in the market," said Scott Pickford, Principal of Enterprise Automation. "She is an excellent culture bearer and role model for the staff."

Kyle Pickrell has recently earned his professional engineer license for control systems in the state of California. In his role as Controls Engineer II, Pickrell leads teams, staff and clients to achieve important end goals. A graduate of California State Polytechnic University, Pickrell holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

"Kyle has developed into a highly autonomous controls engineer," said Josh Riley, Principal of Enterprise Automation. "He is able to adapt to problems and situations based on a flexible skill set that meets a variety of client challenges."

Enterprise Automation is the only system integrator globally to achieve Master Alliance Partner status with Schneider Electric for expertise in Control Systems, Citect, AVEVA System Platform, PLC Modernization, and EcoStruxure Process Expert. In addition, the company is an AVEVA Endorsed System Integrator Partner and was the Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Partner of the Year in 2019.

About Enterprise Automation

Founded in 1998, Enterprise Automation, a Tetra Tech company, is a CSIA Certified industry leader in industrial automation consulting and control systems integration in the water / wastewater, life sciences, material handling, and the power & energy industries. With a strong focus on delivering reliable sustainable high-quality control systems solutions and integrations tailored to the specific needs of each client, our engineers ensure that clients' high expectations are met. For more information, visit Enterprise Automation's website, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

