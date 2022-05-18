SITC's "Targets for Cancer IO: A Deep Dive Series" Offers In-Depth Presentations on Cancer Immunotherapy

The Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is offering a nine-part webinar series focused on specific topics within cancer immunotherapy, along with a live, interactive Q&A with renowned experts. This comprehensive series is perfect for early-career scientists to established researchers, industry and members of the investment community, plus clinicians and other researchers interested in learning more about the latest advances in this rapidly evolving field.

The Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is offering a nine-part webinar series focused on specific topics within cancer immunotherapy, along with a live, interactive Q&A with renowned experts. This comprehensive series is perfect for early-career scientists to established researchers, industry and members of the investment community, plus clinicians and other researchers interested in learning more about the latest advances in this rapidly evolving field.

Open registration is available now at sitcancer.org/DeepDive, and with the purchase of four webinars, participants can add the remaining five webinars at no additional cost. This includes access to the enduring materials for each webinar.

This is the second year SITC has presented "Targets for Cancer IO: A Deep Dive Series" to cancer researchers seeking focused, yet comprehensive investigative research on a particular cancer immunotherapy topic. Where the series provides real, unique value is bringing a global approach to a single topic.

"Despite the massive growth in scientific meetings in our field, this series stands out in that each webinar is totally focused on one particular topic, rather than a more diffuse overview of several related topics," shared Dan Chen, MD, PhD, co-organizer of the series. "Then, its interactive approach to discussion allows all participants to bounce ideas off the most renowned researchers in the field."

Dr. Chen notes that he's not seen panel discussions as open as those conducted in the Deep Dive series. "If you join live – and I encourage you to do so – there's quite a bit of interaction, both through chat and live question-and-answer from researchers like James P. Allison, PhD, FAIO; Lewis L. Lanier, PhD; Alan J. Korman, PhD, FAIO; and Aaron M. Ring, MD, PhD, just to name a few."

Topics for this year's series include:



LAG-3 Biology and Current Clinical Results

Engineered Cytokines in Cancer Immunotherapy

TIL Therapies

Targeted Systemic Delivery of Innate Immune Activators

Scientific Basis of B-cell Modulation for Anti-Tumor Immunity and Reduction of ICI Toxicity

iPSC Derived Cell Therapies

Enhanced CTLA-4 Blockade

TCR Based Therapeutics

NK Cell Engagers

"I really hope you get a chance to join us live this year," Dr. Chen concluded. "I'm looking forward to seeing you there."

Targets for Cancer Immunotherapy: A Deep Dive Series begins June 13. To find out more about the series, please contact Sara Hathaway at shathaway@sitcancer.org.

